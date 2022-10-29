Colin Hay has a few different ideas about how to give back. Like meeting fans after shows, penning 15 solo albums, and opening his heart to the ears there to listen to his songs, at every one of his performances.
Seared by life, made famous during his days fronting Men At Work, this man was at the top of the music business when he won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1983. The album was Business as Usual, and shone with songs like Who Can it Be Now and Down Under.
He may not be travelling in a fried-out Kombi too much any more. Aeroplanes and appearances with Ringo Starr are more his style. It's a fame he carries quietly, though it speaks volumes in the right halls. So much so that even the fourth Beatle, with whom Hay has shared a stage on and off since first being called to play in his All-Starr Band back in 2003, even repurposes a version of hit Who Can It Be Now.
Though it isn't all celebrities and quinoa lunches for Hay, who moved to Los Angels back in 1989.
"I've got about three or four friends in Los Angeles. You know, they're beautiful, but they're hardly celebrities," he says. Although his call-up to play in the All-Starr Band is something he is forever proud of. "The novelty never wears off. You know, you're playing with someone who had one of the four best jobs in the last century, playing in The Beatles."
And though his past glories may exist only when someone spins one of his band's mega hits - with album 15 Now and the Evermore released earlier this year, which features Starr on its opening track, for Hay the music never stopped.
"Doing the shows is one way to actually just make sense of it, in a way. It all started really when I got dropped by MCA Records. And I didn't really have any management. Not that I really necessarily wanted any, but I didn't have any," he recalls.
"I didn't really have an agent ... I found myself thinking, 'Okay, what am I going to do next?' So, I just started going out on the road. And there weren't very many people. There were only, you know, sometimes 40, 50 people, and I think they were slightly embarrassed for me," he says.
"Because it had only been a short time before where I'd been playing to maybe you know, 150,000 [people] at festivals, for example. So it was a little strange. And as soon as I started, I started talking to people about what happened to me [and] I noticed that people responded to that, and enjoyed that too, quite a lot. So I just ... kept doing it."
It's a talent that Hay noticed harmonised his audience. "Part of the joy of it really is trying to put together a show that brings people closer to themselves. Because that really is, I think, the connective tissue between everybody ... the fact that we all have highs and lows and peaks and valleys.
"When I'm performing, I'm always aware of the fact that the people have come to get something from you. Because they want to experience something which is going to make them feel something. And hopefully, you know, they feel better when they walk out than when they walked in."
With the company he keeps on stage when not playing solo, you'd think that he'd need a lawsuit and some misdirected royalties coming out of his pocket to keep his head in check some days. Although it probably isn't the sort of thing you talk to him about. He has done enough of that. Not when it perhaps helped cause the depression of late bandmate Greg Ham, who died in tragic circumstances in 2012.
All because of a line in Australia's upbeat second national anthem, Down Under. Or third, behind Waltzing Matilda. With the laughing cry of plagiarism caught out on an episode of Spicks and Specks - the new owners of the song's rights, Larrikin Music, called foul at the similarity of that now famous flute line.
How many Kookaburras sit in an old gum tree? Well, a few of them. But there is only one song about it. Depending on who you are - it could be more a story for the Betoota Advocate than the High Court. One which sadly left Ham depressed that he would be remembered for potentially imitating a melody riff.
Old wars behind him now, Hay is more interested in being happy in the moment, and enjoying another night on stage. A constant storyteller, whether on record, or on stage between songs, you have to wait for a pause for him to quit speaking. Which is precisely the respect this man deserves.
Colin Hay plays The Canberra Theatre on November 16. For tickets, visit www.canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.