He may not be travelling in a fried-out Kombi too much any more. Aeroplanes and appearances with Ringo Starr are more his style. It's a fame he carries quietly, though it speaks volumes in the right halls. So much so that even the fourth Beatle, with whom Hay has shared a stage on and off since first being called to play in his All-Starr Band back in 2003, even repurposes a version of hit Who Can It Be Now.