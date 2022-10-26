The GWS Giants will end season seven of the AFLW missing finals footy and licking their wounds with a growing injury list, but coach Cameron Bernasconi is still hopeful of brighter days ahead.
The women in orange and charcoal will play their final game of the season against the Gold Coast Suns at Henson Park in Sydney on Sunday afternoon.
Bernasconi remained upbeat despite some hurdles in his first season as head coach.
"We would have loved to play finals this year and we were a few wins away from playing, but it's a young group with a new style and also a huge injury list," the Canberran said.
"We want to do the work to have a healthy list next season to keep our best players on the park longer and we'll be striving for finals.
"We want to have a brand that not just makes finals, but wins finals, and that's something we'll continue to work on in the off-season.
"I'm really optimistic and have full belief we'll get there."
Former Belconnen Magpies star Emily Pease was the latest to be sidelined by injury, going down with a torn ACL during tackling drills at training prior to their defeat to Richmond in Mildura last weekend.
Bernasconi said Pease's surgery on Monday was a success and with the support of her teammates, he was confident the round six Rising Star nominee can build on the momentum she had this season.
"ACLs can test you physically and also mentally. We believe we have the best high performance staff going around, so we'll get Em back bigger and stronger for next season," the Giants coach said.
"She just got unlucky and got pulled the wrong way in a drill.
"We were really flat for Em and she's really hard to replace.
"Our midfield line has been depleted the most with injury and losing Em for the last couple of games really hurts us.
"She's such an integral part of where we're going so we'll make sure we she does full recovery rehab well, and then she'll be a really important player for us for next season and for many years to come."
