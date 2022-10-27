It looks like the sun might put in appearance this weekend, providing anglers with a small window of fishable weather in what has otherwise been a miserable October.
The south coast looms as the place to explore, with flathead, whiting, bream and salmon starting to fire-up as estuary water temperatures spike.
The only potential spanner in the works will be water clarity.
This week's heavy rain will have pushed most fish downstream towards the river and lake mouths - these will be hotspots over the weekend.
Flathead and bream will be active and will respond to baits and lures. Brightly coloured soft plastics - fluoro, white and the like - with some additional scent should do the trick.
There are still reports of salmon and tailor around the estuary mouths so look out for schools of fish hoeing into bait balls.
Regardless of your target species, fish the incoming tide and the cleaner water for best results.
If the estuaries are simply too discoloured to fish, try the beaches and rocks for salmon, tailor and drummer.
Salmon are thick along many of the surf beaches right now. They're gathering in tight schools which can be seen from dry land; there are a few nice choppers among them.
Drummer have been biting from the stones on peeled prawns and cunje.
In the mountains, fishers have reported catching a few of the tagged rainbow trout that are part of the annual Snowy Trout Challenge.
Five-hundred tagged rainbows have been released into the mountain lakes as part of the seven-month-long competition- if you catch one, you could win up to $1000 in cash.
Even though they're extremely discoloured and cold, Canberra's local lakes and ponds are starting to produce the occasional golden perch and big redfin.
