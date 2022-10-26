The Canberra Times
Irish post stunning T20 win over England

By Roger Vaughan
Updated October 26 2022 - 8:50am, first published 8:47am
Fionn Hand of Ireland celebrates taking the wicket of Ben Stokes of England. Picture Getty Images

Ireland have marked their MCG cricket debut with a stunning T20 World Cup upset of England.

