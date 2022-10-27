We're the same cohort who are now too exhausted to stay up for Rage; we're the group who used to roll our eyes at Diana Fisher on The Inventors, we're the group which has spent years trying to deny a grubby sense of humour as seeded by The Kenny Everett Video Show; we're the group which still has a cassette soundtrack of Sweet and Sour somewhere in the garage, and we're the same sad lot for whom the ABC has lost a certain ineffable magic that not even Frankly has been able to rekindle.