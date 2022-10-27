What does a mistrial mean, and how do they happen?

A mistrial is "a trial that is without legal effect due to an error in the proceedings", according to Australia's Federal Prosecution Service.
It's different from a hung jury where the 12 members of the jury can't agree. In the ACT, there has to be unanimity, in contrast to most other territories and states where a majority verdict (of 11-1 or 10-2) is accepted by the judge, albeit after lengthy deliberation where the jury simply cannot come to a unanimous decision.
What exactly happened in the current case is not known beyond that a juror disobeyed a judge's directions and took a problematic research paper into the jury room. The paper was discovered while cleaning.
Jurors are not allowed to seek information from outside the court by Googling, for example. They must decide a verdict on the evidence put before them in the open court itself. They must put the opinions of others (apart from those of other members of the jury) out of their minds.
There was a mistrial in the ACT in 2019 after a juror Googled what happens when a jury is split 11 to 1.
The court also heard then that it was possible a juror had Googled "strangulation", a key issue in the case.
That trial had been due to enter its fourth day in the ACT Supreme Court with final addresses from the prosecution and defence, and the judge's summing up. Instead, the court heard that a juror had contacted the court saying that she believed a fellow juror had been Googling "strangulation".
"Jurors who play detective are the scourge of the courtroom," the lawyer Peter Schmidt said on the Australian Lawyers Alliance blog.
"In 2019, an Adelaide court quashed a man's child sex abuse conviction and ordered a retrial due to juror misconduct. The judge was informed that one of the jurors had visited and photographed the crime scene, and had shown these pictures to three fellow jurors."
He added: "Owing to the juror's improper behaviour of conducting a private investigation the juror not only caused unnecessary cost and burden to the court, but also meant that the victim had to go through the trauma of giving evidence all over again."
In the ACT, there is no specific crime of causing a mistrial, according to Professor Jeremy Gans at the University of Melbourne's Melbourne Law School.
But there is the offence of "contempt of court" and in certain situations, a juror can potentially be guilty of that. A juror may have acted with innocent intentions but causing a mistrial may still be in contempt of court and so a breach of the law. There is no suggestion that will happen in this case.
It's not clear what the penalty for that would be in the ACT but in New South Wales, "jury misconduct" brings a maximum fine of $5500 or two years in jail or both.
Whether a juror was prosecuted for that would depend on the intention of the juror, according to Professor Gans.
To take a hypothetical case: a juror who had Googled something directly relevant to a case would have committed a much more serious offence than someone who had sought information on something much more general, something which they might well be expected to know anyway.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
