Friday is World Champagne Day, a perfect excuse for a glass of champers.
#ChampagneDay was born in 2009 at the initiative of a Californian blogger and wine tutor, Chris Oggenfus, the event taking place on the fourth Friday of every October.
QT hotels and resorts are getting in on the festivities, with a special offer. For every glass of Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut poured, QT have a reason for guests to enjoy another.
Don't forget to use #ChampagneDay.
