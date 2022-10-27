Another device employed by the artist to make us question our realities is the gridding of the surface to disrupt the harmony of the scene. "Fractured 3 - the struggle" is a strong drypoint print of similar dimensions as the drawing mentioned above. It is best viewed as part of a series of fractured images - the real, the negative, the mists and endgame - where the tree shape is silhouetted again a bloodred bushfire sky and it is dislocated through a superimposed grid. This fracturing of the surface through a dislocating grid effectively forces us to question the nature of the image that we are examining.