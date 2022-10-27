The free pop culture event that is the Geek Markets Canberra is back on Saturday.
The markets will be held in the Fitzroy Pavilion at Exhibition Park in Canberra on Saturday from 9am to 5pm.
At the markets you can meet comic artists and cosplayers, check out all the geeky merch from local and interstate artists and traders.
Guests include Thor of Oz.
Entry is free but tickets must be pre-booked here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.