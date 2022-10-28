The Canberra Times

Want lovely locks? Start with your scalp

October 28 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Van Ness' shiny hair starts with scalp care. Picture supplied

What comes to mind when you think of beautiful, healthy hair? Regular washes with quality products and trips to your hairdresser for a trim? Perhaps leave-in conditioner or a hair mask?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.