Want lovely locks? Start with your scalp

What comes to mind when you think of beautiful, healthy hair? Regular washes with quality products and trips to your hairdresser for a trim? Perhaps leave-in conditioner or a hair mask?
All these things have their place, however for locks that stop traffic it's important to also consider where all this lusciousness sprouts from - your scalp.
Among the vocal advocates for scalp care is Jonathan Van Ness. One fifth of Netflix's Queer Eye line-up, Jonathan was a professional hairstylist before launching into television, podcasts and a few top-selling books.
He is now also celebrating the first year anniversary of his haircare brand JVN, which includes products designed exclusively for scalps.
And with summer just around the corner, it's time we turn our heads to caring for all aspects of our crowning glory.
"It's so important not to forget about our scalp in the summer," Jonathan says. "We're spending way more time outside, swimming or in the sun and sweating, which can lead to build-up and irritation.
"Even year-round, frequent hat wearing, extensions and slick hair styles can cause an irritated scalp and increasing our scalp care is a great way to benefit our hair and scalp health."
Jonathan recommends investing in a pre-wash scalp oil formula - JVN's includes nourishing ingredients such as rosemary and turmeric extract, which can help stimulate your scalp and bring down inflammation.
It is also helpful as we transition between seasons, when scalps can be more sensitive.
The added hemisqualane (found in all JVN products, the ingredient derives from sustainably sourced sugarcane and a natural alternative to silicone) also helps strengthen your hair.
"Doing a little pre-shampoo treatment with it throughout the hotter months will keep your scalp and hair its hot weather healthiest," says Jonathan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.