Just when you thought House of the Dragon couldn't give you any more traumatic birth scenes, along comes the finale for season one.
Spoiler alert (and trigger warning) but this episode featured a very graphic miscarriage scene as (Queen, thank you very much) Rhaenyra goes into early labour following news of her father's death and half-brother's usurpation of the throne.
Every second of the scene is harrowing, her screams can be heard across the castle Dragonstone, the midwives' offers of help are rebuffed, blood streams down her legs and onto the floor as she pulls the stillborn baby girl from her body.
The series opened, 10 episodes ago, with an equally traumatic scene. Rhaenyra's mother, Aemma, was sacrificed by her husband, King Viserys, who sanctioned a c-section he knew his wife wouldn't survive. All in the (vain) hope for a son; the baby dies soon after. Here, when the midwives lifted her arms behind her head and she realised what was about to happen, lordy me.
"The child bed is our battlefield," Aemma had told her daughter in a previous scene. That theme was to continue throughout the series.
In episode six, Leana, then married to Daemon, who later becomes Rhaenyra's husband (and is also her uncle, how we just wave off incest), also dies during childbirth.
Things have stalled and she's in excruciating pain, deciding being burned alive by her own dragon is the better option.
This episode was a doozy. Having had her third son, things are going okay for Rhaenyra, relatively, but she's summoned to see Queen Alicent (her childhood friend now married to her father, how we just wave off age differences) before the afterbirth is even passed and she painfully steps her way across the Red Keep.
MORE BY KAREN HARDY:
I don't want this column to become something of a television recap but it all got me thinking about how childbirth is depicted in popular culture.
There was a huge backlash after the miscarriage scene, with many people saying the episode should have included a trigger warning. (Perhaps as The Crown did when it depicted Diana's eating disorders. In my mind this was far more graphic.)
I viewed many of the complaints as dismissive. Childbirth can be gruesome. Women do die. Babies do die. Data from the World Health Organisation says more than 800 women die each day across the world from complications with birth and pregnancy.
Globally, more than 2.4 million children died in their first month of life in 2020. Life and death are inextricably entwined.
I was listening to a House of the Dragon podcast the morning after, a good one, where they light-heartedly do a death count after each episode, and the male presenter settled on one for this episode, Prince Lucerys struck down in a dragon flight.
Then his female co-presenter reminded him about the miscarriage. This baby's life, albeit a fictional life, dismissed like so many miscarriages are. An estimated 23 million miscarriages occur every year.
We don't tell these stories enough in popular culture. Many birth scenes are played for laughs - think Arnold Schwarzenegger in Junior, the miracle of birth in Monty Python's The Meaning of Life (mind you, "Pick that one up Deidre" is one of my all-time favourite movie quotes).
Most birth scenes involve the mother's waters breaking in an inconvenient location, a quick trip to hospital, a few pushes, a little groaning, no blood, or poop - no one tells you about the poop - before a shiny six-month-old chubby thing is handed over to the mother who somehow miraculously looks lovely again.
I remember the first time I saw a depiction of birth on screen. Remember those videos during personal development classes, designed to turn 12-year-olds off having sex ?
I remember, too, at my own pre-birth classes at the hospital, a few expectant fathers making derogatory remarks when the birth video was put on. Bit too late for that, mate.
Birth, even the easiest of births, isn't pretty. And while House of the Dragon might have taken it to the extreme, I found the whole thing very empowering.
The child bed is our battlefield, even still, and we are warrior queens.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.