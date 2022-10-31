Signs lining the road to the Woodlawn Eco-precinct near Tarago make a clear statement as to the local community sentiment.
Resident Chris Byrne and wife, Annette, have one outside their home, protesting Veolia Environmental Services' proposed $600 million energy from waste facility.
"We don't want it," Mr Byrne said.
"We just don't have enough faith that it won't harm people or drop land values. Also we all drink from tank water so whatever happens will have an impact [in affecting drinking water]."
He is not reassured by Veolia's statements that the technology is safe.
Last week Veolia finally released its 3000-page environmental impact statement for its "Advanced Recovery Centre" at the Woodlawn facility, 6km west of Tarago. It is on public exhibition until December 6.
The high temperature incinerator would replace the current landfill operation.
It would burn up to 380,000 tonnes annually of Sydney's putrescible waste. For years the waste has arrived by rail every night in containers and dumped into the bottom of the former Woodlawn open-cut zinc mine, with the methane generated from the decomposition used to fuel a bio-reactor.
The incinerator's associated power plant would generate up to 240,000 megawatts of energy each year, enough to power 40,000 homes, the company said.
The 38-hectare development also includes an encapsulation cell, proposed for a drained onsite evaporation dam. This will house air pollution control residues removed during the incinerator's filtration process.
The company says extracted metals would be recycled and the material stabilised with a binder before placement in the cell. Up to 15,200 tonnes of these heavy metals will be generated annually.
Additionally, project director Kathryn Whitfield confirmed the incinerator would produce up to 68,000 tonnes annually of "non-hazardous" bottom ash.
This would be stockpiled in a maturation pond before disposal to landfill. Sometime in the undisclosed future, the ash is proposed to be recycled as road base and for Woodlawn's rehabilitation.
The community is up in arms over the plan and it has the Goulburn Mulwaree Council's backing, as well as that of local NSW Liberal MP Wendy Tuckerman.
"Despite consistent calls from all sections of the surrounding communities and all of our local political representatives to drop this toxic proposal, Veolia is pushing ahead without any social licence", CATTI president, Rod Thiele said.
"For the first time, an advanced economy is proposing industrial-scale waste incineration close to the homes of thousands of people who are totally reliant on rainwater, collected in household tanks, for drinking, household usage and business."
But Mrs Whitfield said all studies showed predicted air quality levels were below NSW Environmental Protection Agency limits and "negligible relative to a bushfire-affected day".
Further, the facility met all regulations for human health, water quality and food productions. This included rainwater tanks and the village bores. The EPA must verify this as part of its assessment.
READ MORE:
This modelling was based on the company's Staffordshire waste to energy facility, adapted for local conditions.
It says air quality impacts would be "negligible" at sensitive receivers such as Tarago school, homes and farms.
Ms Whitfield said there would likely be three monitoring stations around the facility, with final locations to be agreed with the EPA.
"It's [also] up to the EPA as to whether testing of rainwater tanks is required but again, that is linked to air quality emissions and that's the key aspect that's monitored. Two-thirds of the footprint is dedicated to emissions control," Ms Whitfield said.
Local graziers such as Austin McLennan have spoken out about the potential impact on farms. But Veolia is not committing to soil testing outside its site. Mrs Whitfield said these tests could be influenced by fertilisers and other aspects.
She also rejected suggestions the encapsulation cell could leach into the water catchment during heavy rain.
"The material is completely immobilised and tested before being placed in the cell. It can't leach and we remain a zero discharge site, with all wastewater to be managed onsite," she said.
The company says checks and procedures will be in place to ensure "non-compliant waste" doesn't enter the facility.
Mrs Whitfield said the project would generate 74,611 tonnes in net greenhouse emissions, 50 per cent less than if the waste went to landfill.
Veolia is also spruiking the development's 300 construction jobs and 40 during operation, along with an estimated $250 million injection to local suppliers and household incomes. Ms Whitfield said most jobs would be sourced locally.
But for others, the cost is too high.
Mr Thiele said CATTI's research over the past 18 months had shown that emissions from the incinerator in the surrounding region would include harmful pollutants such as acid gasses, heavy metal particulates and persistent organic particulates.
The NSW government has stated that "for some common air pollutants, there is no safe threshold of impact".
Sydney rejected the incinerator placed in its basin, and the ACT bans them.
"These facilities have been banned in the ACT and Sydney because they aren't safe. If they aren't safe for Canberra and Sydney, then they aren't safe anywhere," he said.
The EIS is available on the NSW Planning Portal, while two community information sessions are planned for Goulburn and Tarago.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.