The student-teacher bond: Gen Z and millennials credit teachers as profound role models

A recent study by Teachers Health found that 73 percent of gen-z and millennials believe their teachers to be significant role models. Jess Allen (pictured) was inspired by her teachers to pursue the profession. Picture supplied

Teachers play a vital role in our lives, during the formative years, so it comes as no surprise that 73 percent of gen-z and millennials believe their teachers to be significant role models in their own lives. So much so that they feel compelled to become teachers themselves, just like Jess Allan did.

Jess is a teacher in a primary multi-category support class, and credits her chosen career path to the inspiring teachers who taught her throughout her own childhood.

She could see the immeasurable value and wisdom that teachers have to impart on a student's life, and was inspired to be part of this determinative process herself.

"Throughout both my primary and secondary school experience I was fortunate to have some incredible teachers who were so dedicated to the true essence of teaching.

"They ensured we were provided with opportunities that extended beyond the classroom, allowing us to garner insight and inspiration from the real world," said Jess.

Jess was attracted to the profession after teaching physical education, known as 'physie', and gaining immense joy from breakthrough moments when she could guide children out of their comfort zones and into moments of pride.

Watching the children master new skills was also a source of happiness for Jess. She was very familiar with how teaching could bring purpose to her life but she also knew, like every profession, it came with challenges too.

"It excited me to think that my interactions with the children I taught could inspire them and stay with them into their adult years, as it did for me," said Jess.

The teaching profession has changed drastically over the years, but especially in modern times with the emergence of new technologies, evolving family dynamics and changing societal pressures.

A study commissioned by profit-for-member health fund, Teachers Health, found that 73% of gen-z and millennials admit their teacher has been a role model during their life, a figure almost double compared to the response from older generations. Jess attributes this to the new pace of life we find ourselves living in.

"I feel that in our fast-paced and ever-changing world, teachers have become a constant in children's lives; a person that they can rely on and confide in. I feel that these changes in society have also changed the role of teachers - with us being required to talk about and explore topics and concepts that previously would not have been explored in the classroom.

"The combination of these two factors is making the student-teacher bond a much more valued relationship than the old 'chalk and talk' times," said Jess.

Teaching is evidently a career that requires authentic passion for helping others, and is not for the faint of heart. It takes selflessness, resilience and a determination to make positive impacts on the youth of today - qualities that hinge on true dedication.

Nancy Penfold is also an educator, who fell in love with the profession in her early days at university, and takes great pride in bringing out the best in people.

"I became a teacher because I'm passionate about helping people to become the best versions of themselves, so that they can be drivers of their own destiny and have control over their lives.

"Once I had my first practice experience at university, I fell in love with it and knew that teaching was meant for me.

"Making a positive difference in the lives of my students, colleagues, and communities is what I love most about being a teacher. The moment you can see the 'click' and people get the confidence to gain more independence in whatever stage they're in, it's just magic," said Nancy.

Teachers like Jess and Nancy deserve recognition for the incredible work they do everyday, and the lasting positive impacts they make on students, long after they've left the classroom.

Friday, 28 October is Teachers' Day in Australia and creates a moment each year to celebrate teachers across the country and all they do for our growing Aussies.

In honour of Australian teachers, Teachers Health has launched the We're For Teachers campaign, showcasing teachers' incredible efforts inside and outside the classroom.

