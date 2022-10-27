The Canberra Times
Australia's first family violence commissioner announced as Micaela Cronin

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
October 27 2022 - 11:30am
Australia's new Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence Commissioner Micaela Cronin. Picture supplied

Former crisis counsellor and experienced CEO Micaela Cronin has been announced as Australia's first Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence Commissioner replacing last-minute Morrison government appointment Catherine Fitzpatrick.

