Thornton Walker, over several decades, has been an artist who has combined a general Zen meditative practice with an exquisite technique through which well-loved objects were imbued with a sense of magic. The COVID lockdown has forced him to heighten a more inward focus in his art, the scale of many of his paintings has become more modest and instead of pursuing the grand vista that we witnessed in his last exhibition at this gallery a couple of years ago, things are now more inward looking.