Meet the Canberra Women in Business 2022 award winners

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
October 27 2022 - 11:00am
Canberra Women in Business Award winners: Rae Knopik, Dixie Crawford, Chaturica Athukorala, Kristine Hewett, Amanda Snashall, Jo Farrell and Kate Freeman. Pictures supplied

Seven women have been named winners across six categories as part of the 2022 Canberra Women in Business Awards.

