The pandemic is over so return Garran Oval to the people

On April 9, 2020, the ACT government annexed Garran Oval to build a temporary structure.
The building commenced without community consultation or development approval as it was deemed urgently necessary under the provisions of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Declaration.
The structure was described as an insurance policy, just in case existing hospital capacity was exceeded. It was fortunately never required as an emergency "surge centre" but was repurposed for mass vaccination and then testing.
Prior to the pandemic the oval had been very popular and was utilised for a wide range of recreational and competitive activities.
The ACT Health Minister promised that "once the threat of the pandemic has passed, The ACT government will remove the facility and completely remediate Garran Oval to enable the community, particularly the Garran School community, to resume full access".
Canberra Health Services provided an assurance that "the centre is tied to the public health emergency declaration, which means that once the declaration is repealed/ended, CHS must immediately begin dismantling the centre".
Our community has endured the health impacts of COVID-19 and also the burdens of isolation and restriction imposed by the special powers of the Public Health Emergency. As the powers were revoked on September 30 the tin shed sits idle. It must go.
Give us back our oval.
The reason that public open space in the suburbs of Canberra is in such appalling condition is that no one in government cares.
Car drivers regularly use parkland around Denny Street, Latham, as a road and as a parking area.
In the process, they damage public property by wearing wheel tracks in grass-land and compressing tree roots, make the parkland unusable for kids' play, and by sliding in the mud endanger themselves, a power pole, and pedestrians on the footpath.
The ACT government's "Fix my Street" does not want to know. Report it to them, and they close the issue off without doing anything.
Government parking people say it is not dangerous to park on parkland and driving on parkland is not their issue, so they won't issue tickets.
Government rangers say it is a parking issue, not a ranger problem. The Chief Minister's office says to report it to ACT Police. ACT Police say it is not their problem as there is not a "no parking" sign there.
Meanwhile, motorists destroy the parkland that we all pay for through our rates.
The ACT Health Minister's recent announcement that paediatric intensive care will be a feature of the new building at The Canberra Hospital adds more gloss than fix to an already stressed paediatric service.
There is a distinct lack of infrastructure planning in the discussion, and it is sad to see that the reasoning behind the full review document remains opaque.
Paediatric intensive care cannot be run without significant development of other paediatric services - neurology, respirology, cardiology, additional gastroenterology and more. Until this is addressed it is more of "new building, no staff - sorry we cannot open the beds".
I add my voice to Dr Mackenzie's response (Letters, October 22) to Mark Sproat's criticism of the Treasurer's dire warnings about the state of the economy (Letters, October 20).
It seems to me that if Dr Chalmers gave us solutions without first clearly explaining the extent of the problem and the need for the proposed solutions, there'd be a great many, no doubt Mark Sproat among them, screaming about a dictatorial failure to consult.
Dr Chalmers is in a no-win situation with some of his critics but that's hardly surprising given the very difficult situation he has inherited.
Because of some mobility issues I am now the proud owner (and I don't want to be) of a sparkling new wheeler walker.
The use of this has resulted in a major change to my grocery shopping in that big supermarkets are no longer a viable option for me.
I now rely on the suburban shops close to home. I have been absolutely devastated to discover a majority do not have easy access for people using mobility aids. Most have gutters and some have stairs.
This should be an easy problem to fix. If these centres want our business can they please rectify this.
I read with some concern that a family who'd come here from the Middle East four years ago were unable to understand directions from the SES about flood evacuation.
This suggests that English language classes might be hard to find in many areas or unaffordable. The learning of English is essential to new migrants for reasons of safety as well as communication.
Acquiring English language skills also assists in securing employment. Classes should be free and well advertised when migrants arrive.
This had been all but mandatory years ago, but no longer appears to be the case. Learning English saves lives.
The leadership change in Britain has raised questions about the selection of leaders.
Since most political promises are fictional, why can't the leaders also be fictional? It shouldn't make much difference since they mostly just tell you what they are going to do or apologise for what they have done.
Who could the next leader then be? Perhaps Shaun the sheep: "He doesn't miss a trick or ever lose a beat". Mr Bean might not be a suitable candidate as he is far more competent than some previous leaders.
The best option is probably from Dr Who as he, she or it would have the unique capacity to go back to the past and fix any mistakes before they happen.
That said, the safest option would be a Dalek.
Daleks are very enthusiastic about taking over and any opposition could be "exterminated".
The best option is not always the obvious option.
Does the Australian War Memorial have a gallery that recognises and informs the public of the 1000 Aboriginal men who fought in World War I and the 4000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men and women who fought in World War II? There are many photographs of these men and women. They were heroic and some became POWs.
Christine Anu's grandfather was one of the brave men who served in the war defending Australia from the Japanese. He sailed in a patrol boat up the Torres Strait to Merauke in Papua New Guinea where my father, who was in the RAAF, was the last commanding officer.
As an alternative to acknowledging the frontier wars in the Australian War Memorial what do people think of building a special museum in front of the museum at Acton.
This could inform the public about the frontier wars. It could also celebrate Aboriginal culture and history in all its many forms with galleries and theatres.
A café including Aboriginal bush tucker ingredients would be great. There could also be an outdoor area where Aboriginal culture was celebrated..
Can Canberra live the great Australian dream without the backyard? The answer is that some - but not all - Canberrans can.
The government has yet to demonstrate its 70 per cent infill policy provides adequate housing choice. The high, largely unmet demand for detached dwellings suggests it does not. The policy rather than widening housing choice is narrowing choice.
The policy is based on inherently unsound political polling not a professional housing preferences study.
Mr Barr is on the record as stating his focus is on meeting the preferences of 25 to 39 year olds, apparently unaware of housing preferences often vary with lifecycle stage. A single or two-person household without children generally has a different housing preference to a household with children.
A comprehensive review of land use and transport policy is needed to ensure the future development of Canberra is soundly based.
Watching Putin's latest round of nuclear posturing leads me to conclude that we should be afraid, very afraid.
I have no doubt he is willing to burn the world in order to save it for Russia.
I agree with George Beaton of Greenway re the use of the meaningless phrase "above sea level" when describing flood levels of inland rivers (Letters, October 26). Is this measured at high or low tide?
Keith Hill (Letters, October 26) rightly warns against draining the lake lest greedy developers and the government stuff it full of apartment blocks. But what a great resource it could be as a new "food basket" for the capital with market gardens and orchards. Think sustainability.
Janine Oh ("Ahead of COP27, here's three things Australia can do to become a climate change leader", canberratimes.com.au, October 26) says "The Albanese government has said it wants Australia to reclaim a leadership role on climate action". Australia is already an emissions leader. Each year the average Australian emits the equivalent of 19 tonnes of carbon dioxide, six times the world average. The question is how do we stop being emissions leaders.
Rishi Sunak has warned Conservative MPs "we have one chance: it is unite or die". A broader consensus among the various Indigenous views on the Voice to Parliament is also essential to the success of the referendum. Indigenous leaders should work towards this.
Why did The Canberra Times's budget edition have so many photos of Katy Gallagher and Jim Chalmers. I am sure we all know what they both look like.
Before moving a censure motion against Senator Thorpe the Opposition could reflect for at least a nanosecond on the fact her allegedly inappropriate behaviour has not cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars in what many regarded as hush money, unlike one of their own.
Amidst all the budget talk remember that any shortage of economists' commentary relates to their propensity to be taken by surprise.
Re "What a surprise" (Letters, October 26). You should never bite the hand that feeds you, especially if you don't have lots of willing contributors to your cause.
Like M Moore (Letters, October 26), I would have liked to see Boris Johnson as PM again. It would have been a "death spiral" for the Conservative Party as William Hague, the Conservative Party politician and life peer suggested.
I seem to recall somebody saying during the last election campaign that "life won't be easy under Albanese" - or words to that effect. After watching things go to hell in a handcart I think they might have been on to something.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.