Times Past: October 28, 1926

In a time of many firsts for the Capital Territory, The Canberra Times reported at great length on this day in 1926 the placing of the first foundation stone of the Presbyterian Church Hall in Ainslie.
The foundation stone had significance because it was actually cut from the threshold of an existing church at Yass that was approximately 60 or more years old.
As part of the service and ceremony of laying the foundation stone was a recitation of history of the Presbyterian church in Canberra. The first Presbyterian church was established in the Queanbeyan Parish at Gundaroo in 1865.
At a similar time, there was a 'bark' church built on Yass Road. As more people attended the church, it was rebuilt in a more permanent way with stone in 1871.
Now with the new Federal Capital of Australia it was decided to honour that history and use part of that stone in the new church hall.
At the dedication ceremony, after a prayer by Rev EL Vercoe, Professor Macintyre performed the ceremony of laying the foundation stone and said "I declare this foundation stone to be well and truly laid for the service of the Lord Jesus Christ".
He continued and said that it was a great privilege and high honour to lay the foundation of the first ecclesiastical building in the Capital City.
It was in this article that the beginnings of how important government and faith were to those of the time who resided and carried out their duties in the new Australian Capital.
