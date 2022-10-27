The Canberra Times

Times Past: October 28, 1926

The front page of The Canberra Times on October 28, 1926.

In a time of many firsts for the Capital Territory, The Canberra Times reported at great length on this day in 1926 the placing of the first foundation stone of the Presbyterian Church Hall in Ainslie.

