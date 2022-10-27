The ACT is calling on the federal government to use a "super profits" tax on fossil fuel companies to support households facing rising energy bills.
Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister and Greens leader Shane Rattenbury is pushing the contentious idea ahead of a meeting with his federal and state counterparts on Friday.
The position puts the Barr Labor-Greens government at odds with the Albanese government, which has dismissed calls for a new resources tax.
The federal government is also refusing to offer immediate cost-of-living relief amid concerns handouts could further fuel inflation, which is now running at a 32-year high.
A new national energy debate has erupted after Tuesday's federal budget revealed forecasts showing electricity prices could rise up to 56 per cent in the next 18 months.
Gas prices are also forecast to rise 40 per cent over the same period.
The federal government is considering a drastic intervention into the energy market as Treasurer Jim Chalmers refuses to rule out a cap on prices.
NSW Treasurer and Energy Minister Matt Kean will reportedly use Friday's ministers meeting to demand the Commonwealth offer financial relief to cushion households and businesses against the price shock.
Mr Rattenbury said the ACT was open to the suggestion of energy rebates for households, which should be targeted at low-income earners who were most in need of relief and most vulnerable to the price hikes.
To pay for the support, he said the federal government should introduce a "super profits" tax on fossil fuel companies.
Calls for a new resources tax have grown louder in recent weeks as sky-high export prices resulting from the Ukraine war translate to massive profits for gas companies.
Analysis from The Australia Institute found that gas companies had pulled in up to $40 billion in windfall profits amid the conflict, which, if taxed, could have returned tens of billions of dollars to federal coffers.
"As we know, there are fossil fuel companies that are making super profits as a result of these high global commodity prices," Mr Rattenbury said.
"The federal government should introduce a super profits tax and use the money collected from this to support households."
Mr Rattenbury said the situation demonstrated that a dependence on fossil fuels made Australia vulnerable to energy price shocks.
"It's clear that we need to get on with the job of transitioning to renewable energy not only to reduce emissions but also to increase resilience and protect consumers from global price shocks," he said.
The ACT is more insulated than other jurisdictions from the looming electricity price rises because of its shift to renewables.
The territory's Independent Competition and Regulatory Commission earlier this year made a determination to decrease standing offers by at least 1.25 per cent in 2022-23, saving the average household about $23 a year.
The average Canberra household is expected to pay $1807 for electricity this year, about $800 less than the average in NSW.
Fenner MP and assistant minister Andrew Leigh said the ACT experience showed that switching to renewables could provide protection against international disruptions.
"One of the unrecognised benefits of renewables has been that you're not subject to what's going on in Europe," he said.
"If you don't want to be subject to the whims of Putin, then put in more solar and wind and get your energy in that way."
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.