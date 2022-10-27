Two of the three men allegedly involved in chasing a police officer with a car are set to stand trial.
David Robert Miller, 34, and John Brendan Khan, 32, were allegedly passengers during the incident, and both have received a fresh charge of attempting to use an offensive weapon.
Meanwhile, their alleged driver, Bradley Clyde Booth, 30, has had his case adjourned.
Miller and Khan's new charge, laid in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday, alleges they tried to use a car in circumstances likely to endanger life.
The pair were already facing charges of participating in a criminal group causing harm and joint commission use of an offensive weapon dangerous to a person. They have pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Police documents previously tendered to the court allege a senior constable drove home about 1.15am on August 18 to find a Toyota RAV4 parked outside his Throsby address.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
The officer found the car in his driveway suspicious and due to being part of Operation TORIC, a taskforce targeting high-risk dangerous drivers, believed the occupants of the car might be after him.
The Toyota quickly took off and the officer pursued the car.
The officer lost sight of the car and contacted other police to report it before observing the Toyota conduct a U-turn and allegedly "proceed to pursue him".
The car "rapidly accelerated" after the officer with its "high beam headlight activated", and allegedly attempted to overtake him.
At this stage the officer had an unobstructed view of the front passenger, who allegedly was "pointing a small black item, which was believed to be a gun, towards him and causing the officer to fear for his life".
In an attempt to evade the Toyota, the officer reached 140km/h in a 60km/h zone before a marked police vehicle intervened and pursued the alleged offenders.
The Toyota allegedly exceeded 170km/h and the chase only ended after the RAV4 allegedly tried to evade the marked police car and crashed into the senior constable's car.
Miller, Khan and Booth were arrested at the scene.
On Thursday, in the alleged passengers' cases, prosecutors withdrew charges of joint commission failing to stop a motor vehicle for police and joint commission furious, reckless or dangerous driving.
Magistrate James Stewart committed both to the ACT Supreme Court for trial.
The pair are expected to first appear there on November 10.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.