Canberra's newest destination for fresh food & dining

Featuring over 40 diverse traders and restaurants, the Market will specialise in freshness, quality and diversity. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Capital Food Market

Opening mid-2023, Capital Food Market is set to become Canberra's premiere foodie destination.

A European-inspired Market with food and culture at its heart, Capital Food Market (previously Belconnen Market) has been an institution in the local community for almost 50 years.

The redevelopment will transform the Market, bringing everyday shopping convenience, including over 190 undercover car parks and modern amenities. Featuring over 40 diverse traders and restaurants, the Market will specialise in freshness, quality and diversity.

The Market, located in Belconnen, is just seven kilometres northwest of Canberra's CBD. Belconnen is a major commercial centre in Canberra, and the Market occupies a high-profile location easily accessible off Belconnen Way. Belconnen is now Canberra's most densely populated area.



The Market hall will feature a vibrant garden, external seating, and a children's playground. Picture supplied

The main trade area comprises a growing population of approximately 261,055, predominantly wealthy, highly educated singles and young families with higher-than-average incomes.

Renowned food critic and writer Anthony Huckstep, has been engaged to deliver a food experience like no other.

"The Market will deliver a food experience not seen before in Canberra. Where locals can expect a convenient everyday shopping destination and visitors to Canberra can discover a unique local foodie scene and cultural experience," said Mr Huckstep.

The Market hall will feature a vibrant garden, external seating, and a children's playground, with plans for the space to host community and cultural events.

"We plan to use the space to bring to life a cultural calendar of events - including seasonal festivals, cooking classes, and a showcase of regional produce and local wines," said Market general manager, Christopher Young

"Capital Food Market will be a pioneer in the industry, targeting Net Zero carbon emissions. The Market hall has been thermally designed with year round temperature controls - using natural ventilation, high bay louvers and huge ceiling fans.

"We will also recycle all the main waste streams to minimise waste going to landfill," said Mr Young.



Byrne believes the Market is the ideal opportunity for best-in-class food traders looking to open, expand or change location. Picture supplied

Retail specialist Ed Byrne believes the Market is perfectly positioned to capitalise on the area's growing population.



"Belconnen is one of the fastest-growing residential areas in the country and home to a hub of commercial activity. The Market will also benefit from the significant residential development currently underway in the immediate and surrounding areas," said Mr Byrne.

Celebrating the best of the capital's food scene, from local providores to best-in-class casual dining, Byrne believes the Market is the ideal opportunity for best-in-class food traders looking to open, expand or change location.

"Canberrans love regional produce, and they've got that willingness to support smaller traders," said Byrne.

The Market's innovative design allows traders to choose from various tenancy sizes, ranging from 25 square metres to 340 square metres, with optional storage and loading facilities available.

The Market is now seeking Australia's best fresh food purveyors, providores, restauranteurs, and hospitality experts. If you're interested in becoming a trader or restauranteur at Canberra's newest foodie destination, visit Capital Food Market, or contact Ed Byrne or Anthony Huckstep for more information.

Ed Byrne



M: 0411 279 773



E: ed@rtrlproperty.com.au

Anthy Huckstep

M: +61 411 308 574

E: huck@deepintheweeds.com.au