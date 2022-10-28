This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
According to the widely accepted scientific principle that it takes one to know one, it's a safe bet that one of Australia's richest moguls was a genuine hairy-bottomed bastard.
The mining magnate Lang Hancock had a face and personality that mirrored the harsh outback he plundered for its iron ore; gnarled, creased, unforgiving and hostile toward outsiders. He shared a similar contempt for the camera, too. Photographs often show a joyless, grim-faced man staring disdainfully at the world through severe horn-rimmed glasses, his bull neck a waterfall of cascading jowls.
Hancock was never shy about expressing his ultra-right views. In a world where his business rivals and bureaucrats were "dirty little men", "totally dishonest fawners", "no-hopers" and "hairy-bottomed bastards", he offered savagely simple solutions to complicated problems. The drug menace? Easily solved by leaving "a 40-gallon drum of drugs on each street corner - the misfits would help themselves and depart this earth and you'd have an automatic culling of Australians, in the same way you cull out sheep or anything else to improve the breed."
Hancock remained rigidly unapologetic to the end. Rather than burying his body in the same earth that provided him with such wealth and power, he was cremated. It must have been one hell of a conflagration as the flames fed on all that bile and bitterness.
But it wasn't enough to extinguish the man's ability to make others feel uncomfortable. Hancock's ghost has been doing the rounds lately, stoking old resentments, reviving old hatreds and revelling in the disgust that old hairy-bottomed bastard loved to generate. The issue? A brutal suggestion he gave to documentary filmmakers almost four decades ago about improving the lives of Indigenous Australians.
Said Hancock: "The ones that are no good to themselves and can't accept things, the half-castes - and this is where most of the trouble comes - I would dope the water up so that they were sterile and would breed themselves out in future and that would solve the problem."
That comment, considered as outrageous and contemptible almost half a century ago as it is now, was apparently too much for Indigenous netballer Donnell Wallam. She reportedly voiced discomfort at having to wear branding on her uniform reflecting a $15 million sponsorship deal struck by the sport with Hancock Prospecting - now run by Hancock's daughter and Australia's richest woman, Gina Rinehart.
Other senior players supported Wallam's concerns. Rinehart angrily pulled the deal, leaving netball in a financial abyss while claiming there were more "genuine ways to progress social or political causes without virtue signalling or for self-publicity".
The stink began spreading as news emerged that Australia's cricket captain and passionate climate change advocate Pat Cummins was uncomfortable with energy company Alinta's sponsorship and would not appear in commercials promoting its brand (strangely, few players have expressed concerns about the sport's lucrative deals with betting and alcohol companies).
Soon after, a group of high-profile supporters of AFL club Fremantle called on the club to sever its ties with fossil fuel company Woodside.
Should players have the right to walk away from sponsors whose practices they disagree with? Has the era of self-entitlement gone too far? How often should Gina Rinehart have to apologise for the sins of the father, a man who once wrote to his daughter calling her a "slothful, vindictive and devious baby elephant"?
As usual, hypocrisy abounds on all sides.
Athletes - many of whom lead pampered lives disconnected from the real world - believe they can continue enjoying fat bonuses and enormous contracts while openly holding their noses and condemning sponsors they find offensive.
Companies - many of which plough millions of dollars into sports and millions more to let us know they are doing it - believe they can keep fooling us into thinking they are upstanding corporate citizens interested only in enriching the general community and improving its wellbeing through sport.
Imagine what that hairy bottomed bastard who ignited this issue would say. After all, he understood hypocrisy better than most if you believe the unproven claims he fathered an illegitimate Aboriginal daughter while having an affair with a cook at his Mulga Downs Station.
Lang Hancock didn't believe in God. He'd once seen a stumbling lamb that had lost its mother "and a crow would dive down to pick at its eyes. It struck me that if there was a God there wouldn't be so much cruelty in the world. Nature is terribly cruel."
So was Hancock. Surely it's enough to acknowledge that simple truth while getting on with the work of playing games.
