Builder Wayne says, "This government is good at raising up false hopes in one form or another. It's best to tell the truth than to tell half truths mixed in with some smoke and mirrors, which seems to be their method of keeping the true believers happy. It's not only this present government who are complicit with this current crisis but governments in general who want to keep adding the overall cost to building a home via overreaching changes to the National Construction Code which will add so much cost to adopt. It's not good to be low hanging fruit ready to be picked by government which makes the gap between the haves and the have nots so much greater."