Best of Books: motherhood, black humour and how a comedian made sense of his life

For years, essayist David Sedaris has been churning out reliably hilarious collections of missives about everyday life - not that the life of a phenomenally successful and rich writer could ever be considered "everyday". Many of these have writings have included his family, and Happy-Go-Lucky is no different. And, writes reviewer T.J. Collins, this latest collection is as dark as ever: "Like any Sedaris project, his latest collection is characterised by the usual mix of uproariously funny tales set against essays that somehow manage to illuminate even the darkest corners of his family's dysfunction."