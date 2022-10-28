Best of Books: motherhood, black humour and how a comedian made sense of his life

The Canberra Times

Best of books: Shaun Micallef and David Sedaris among books on motherhood, black humour and how a comedian made sense of his life

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
Updated November 3 2022 - 12:57pm, first published October 29 2022 - 5:30am
What's the best source for a comedian - a happy family, or a dark and dysfunctional one? We have two very different takes in the books section this week, as well as missives from motherhood, the history of the encyclopaedia, voices of emerging writers and the memoir of a farmer-cum-climate activist.

