Best of Books: motherhood, black humour and how a comedian made sense of his life

What's the best source for a comedian - a happy family, or a dark and dysfunctional one? We have two very different takes in the books section this week, as well as missives from motherhood, the history of the encyclopaedia, voices of emerging writers and the memoir of a farmer-cum-climate activist.
T.J. Collins reviews the recent collection of characteristically humorous stories by David Sedaris - these with a more sinister thread of darkness than usual.
And Jasper Lindell interviews the hilarious Shaun Micallef on his new memoir, Tripping Over Myself. Micallef muses on his distinct lack of a troubled childhood, and whether this has helped or hindered his career.
Writers and friends Ceridwen Dovey and Eliza Bell have an eclectic series of writings on the intense period of early motherhood:
"The authors assemble Mothertongues as a loose collection of journal entries, dramatisations, poems and email exchanges (amusingly, some between Siri and Alexa who are expecting)," writes reviewer Robyn Ferrell.
But Ferrell has mixed feelings about the book:
"I'm sure Mothertongues will enliven lives. I'm less sure of the originality in form that it aspires to," she writes.
Until relatively recently, most families had a shelf groaning under the complete Encylopaedia Britannica, which was considered the font of all knowledge. In his review of Simon Garfield's intriguing new book, All the Knowledge in the World: The Extraordinary History of the Encyclopaedia, Colin Steele admires the author's choice of form:
"His eclectic subject headings, such as 'Information Overload', 'Little Women' and 'Sexuality: a Diversion', allow him to range widely over the history of encyclopedias, covering how topics like sexuality, race, politics and technology were treated, noting the many errors and prejudice within them."
For years, essayist David Sedaris has been churning out reliably hilarious collections of missives about everyday life - not that the life of a phenomenally successful and rich writer could ever be considered "everyday". Many of these have writings have included his family, and Happy-Go-Lucky is no different. And, writes reviewer T.J. Collins, this latest collection is as dark as ever: "Like any Sedaris project, his latest collection is characterised by the usual mix of uproariously funny tales set against essays that somehow manage to illuminate even the darkest corners of his family's dysfunction."
After a miscarriage, Sydney-sider Nicola Harvey convinces her husband to return with her to New Zealand to take a lease of her father's former property, where they will farm ethically and sustainably. Farm: The making of a climate activist is her memoir about the highs and - many - lows of this endeavour.
"Ultimately this is an optimistic, even joyous, book," writes reviewer Michael McKernan. "I hope there will be a sequel to see if the dream is realised. For all our sakes, it needs to be."
Reviewer Penelope Cottier is enthralled by Between Two Worlds, a compilation of works by the 30 finalists of the SBS emerging writers competition.
"Most of the authors seem to be young, based on the bios, and while the reader will delight in their skill, it's hard not to wonder how many will manage to keep writing," she writes. "How many will have to put it aside due to economic and social conditions? I hope that we continue to hear from these 30 authors."
As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.
