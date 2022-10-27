The historic divide between workers and bosses, and the rich and poor, that defined Australian politics and workplace relations during much of the 20th century dates back well over 120 years.
The Australian Labor Party, which formed the world's first socialist democratic national government in 1910, did much to shape the evolution of an industrial relations system which did more to redress the power imbalance between workers and employers than any equivalent legal framework in the world.
The last half century has seen a growing realisation the interests of labour and capital are not always diametrically opposed however. This was demonstrated by the historic prices and incomes accord negotiated by the Hawke government in 1983. It has also contributed, at least in part, to a significant decline in union membership over the past 40 years.
There has been a seismic shift in the political landscape. Blue collar workers are now just as likely to vote LNP as Labor. White collar workers, professionals and business owners are equally as likely to vote Labor as "conservative".
Bob Hawke and Paul Keating achieved more in the field of industrial relations reform, including introducing the enterprise bargaining model, than any Australian government before or since.
But nothing lasts forever. Globalisation, the transition from a manufacturing to a service economy and other factors have left the current arrangements just as unfit for purpose as what they replaced.
While Anthony Albanese, Jim Chalmers and Tony Burke lack the stomach to tackle major reform that defined Hawke and Keating they do accept the inadequacy of the existing IR system has become an impediment to productivity and wages growth, and that reform is needed.
This was the subject of much discussion at the jobs and skills summit where employer group representatives also acknowledged enterprise bargaining was failing to deliver good outcomes.
The number of workers covered by EBAs has plummeted, throwing millions back onto awards with lower rates of pay benefits.
One way this can be fixed is, according to the government and the unions, through the reintroduction of multi employer bargaining. This would give unions more clout when negotiating a new agreement.
Employers, meanwhile, are opposed. Australian Industry Group chief executive Innes Willox says it would lead to "more strikes, fewer jobs, centralised decision making and less trust within our enterprises" and turn workplaces "into conflict zones".
Although some employer group comments border on the hysterical that doesn't mean legitimate concerns about the bill can be ignored. It takes two to tango. No system can work effectively without buy-in from employers as well as workers.
While the commitment to giving workers the right to appeal to the Fair Work Commission if they believe a request for more flexible working arrangements has been unreasonably refused is commendable, in that it will make it easier for women, the disabled, single parents and others to work, it does have downsides.
One is that issues which would normally be resolved with a bit of give and take on both sides might become the subject of an extended, and for the employer, costly arbitration process. Why not put a threshold in place to ensure that vexatious and minor disputes aren't elevated to the FWC?
Any IR reform has to balanced. If the pendulum swings too far one way it leads to an overreaction in the opposite direction come the next change of government.
Only good legislation which has broad support can stand the test of time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.