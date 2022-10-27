The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Industrial relations reform is a minefield

By The Canberra Times
October 27 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Employment Minister Tony Burke. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The historic divide between workers and bosses, and the rich and poor, that defined Australian politics and workplace relations during much of the 20th century dates back well over 120 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.