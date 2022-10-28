All the rain may have delayed some decorations from going up, but Canberra's biggest Halloween fans are getting everything in place for this weekend and Monday, October 31 - the date Halloween actually falls.
Ammon Place, a cul-de-sac in Kambah, again becomes Dead End as neighbours go all out to spook visitors to the otherwise friendly street.
It will be open to trick or treaters from noon to dark on Sunday and Monday.
Resident Jo Matthews said some people did not want to come before October 31.
"A lady came up and told me she'd see me on Monday, because Monday is Halloween, not the Sunday," Jo said, with a laugh.
"But, yes, we will be doing the Sunday as well."
Across the road, Linda McNeilly has been busy all month decorating her house.
Her signature massive spider is on the ground this year. Neighbours think next year he might be scurrying across the road, frightening everyone even more.
Linda just loves Halloween.
"Love scaring people. Love hearing kids and adults screaming. And I love spooky, creepy stuff," she said.
Ms Matthews says hundreds of people visit the street for Halloween.
"We have a great time and a lot of the residents in the area come down and have a look too," she said.
"They all seem to enjoy it."
READ MORE:
Ian and Connie Warburton's home in Osmand Street, Wanniassa, is known as the Canberra Halloween House.
It will be open for visitors from Sunday, October 30 to Friday, November 5.
Every year, the Warburtons collect donations for the Stella Bella Little Stars Foundation, with every cent going to the local charity.
The couple is having a "sorcery and scales" theme this year, with a huge orange dragon to be placed on the roof, and a bit of Monty Python Holy Grail humour in the front yard. And they have made up 2500 lolly bags.
"I really love Halloween. I think it's one of the few times of the year that kids get to be kids and just have fun," Connie said.
"And the adults get to be kids too," Ian reckoned.
"I love that a lot of the kids have been coming here year after year and we've seen them grow up as they come through and they're really excited and tell their friends," Connie said.
"I overheard two little girls in Woolworths this afternoon saying, 'I hope we go to Wanniassa' and I was like, 'Oh, that's us!'."
Their centrepiece - the huge orange dragon - will make it to the roof this weekend.
"The rain has stopped us from putting him on the roof because he's got electronics so the rain is keeping him away," Connie said.
"But, according to the weather forecast, Saturday and Sunday are clear so we'll get him on the roof over the weekend."
On the northside, there is A Nightmare on Flemington Road in Harrison.
It's the work of Marcus Banuelos and his family, who have been decorating for Halloween at the house for about three years.
"I was born and raised in the US, so obviously it's my background that I love Halloween," he said.
"I started decorating here about three years ago and got a lot of positive feedback. People liked it. So we just kept doing it."
Marcus loves that it makes people smile.
"They thank me for doing it so I just keep doing it. I like doing it," he said.
Ghosts, ghouls and zombies are assembling among the gravestones once again for Googong's creepy carnival event, Boogong 2022.
After a four-year hiatus, due to COVID and extensive roadworks, Boogong is back and scarier than ever before.
This year's Boogong will see a host roaming performers, live entertainment including the Sydney Fire Dancers, living-dead themed aerialists and a comedy axe juggle. There will also be a DJ.
Boogong will be at Rockley Oval in Googong on Saturday from 5pm to 9pm.
BYO picnic or visit one of the many food trucks on-site.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.