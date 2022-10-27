My chickens are my therapy. The eggs are a bonus

And though the doomed chicken was the smaller of the pair, it was the leader. It would boss the other one around, who would trail faithfully behind, never daring to do anything on its own. So when the bossy one was gone, the other one was hapless. One night after work, I found it dead on the grass in the backyard. Again not a mark on it. Either it got out and met the same fate as the other one. Or else died of a broken heart. I distracted the kids and put that one in the garbage bin. I just couldn't be bothered giving it the same funeral honours.