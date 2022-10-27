The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Tom McLuckie took aim at the legal system, the Chief Minister and the Attorney General

PB
By Peter Brewer
October 27 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McLuckie, who gave evidence at the inquiry into dangerous driving, and, inset, 20-year-old Matthew McLuckie, who was killed by a driver in a stolen car driving on the wrong side of Hindmarsh Drive in May. Pictures by Kareen Minney, supplied

Evidence given at the ACT Assembly inquiry into dangerous driving described the ACT legal fraternity as having "closed ranks" on the issue of appropriate sentencing for these offences and that the system was focused on "a judicial process, not justice".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.