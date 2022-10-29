Jack Wighton's contract option for 2024 potentially makes him the biggest Canberra Raider coming off-contract on Tuesday.
The Green Machine have six players who will be able to sign with another club from November 1, with another four players - including Wighton - who have options for the following year and could also be free to sign elsewhere.
Jordan Rapana, Harley Smith-Shields, Emre Guler, Brad Schneider, Matt Frawley and Albert Hopoate were all contracted to the end of 2023, while Canberra co-captain Jarrod Croker, Tom Starling and Peter Hola have options for 2024.
While Wighton would be free to explore his possibilities by knocking back his 2024 option, he's also very settled at the Raiders.
Not only does he have a young family, but he's bought a small farm on the outskirts of the ACT and loves the lifestyle of the Bush Capital.
Raiders chief executive Don Furner was comfortable with the make-up of the squad which, assuming Samoa hooker Danny Levi signs his two-year offer to join the Green Machine, has one or two top-30 spots still open for next year.
He said they'll look to start locking in their 2024 squad once the players return for pre-season.
That will be earlier for some than others, with those at the World Cup - like Wighton - unlikely to begin their pre-seasons until the New Year.
Furner said there was always a risk players could leave when they weren't locked in before November 1 rolled around.
"We're comfortable with where we are. We'll sit down and talk to them early in the New Year," he told The Canberra Times.
"There's still a long way to go. We're very comfortable with where we are.
"There's always a risk for everybody so we'll just wait and see."
The hard-working Raiders winger will turn 34 next year, with the club likely to see how he starts next season before looking to lock in the New Zealand international.
Like Wighton, he's settled in the capital with a young family - although he does have family on the Gold Coast.
His last contract was a two-year deal following his return from a stint in Japanese rugby union.
Schneider played 10 NRL games this year after limited football the previous two seasons due to COVID-19.
Showed enough to indicate a promising future and would be one the Green Machine would be keen to hold onto - especially with Wighton likely to be involved with NSW during the State of Origin period.
Played the opening six rounds this year before being dropped back to NSW Cup.
Responded by forcing his way back into the team in round 18 and being part of the Green Machine's finals campaign.
Has family in Sydney that could help lure him away.
Was set to be one of the starting centres this year before a knee injury ended his season before it began.
Very highly rated by the Raiders and they'll be keen to see how the Canberra product returns from his knee reconstruction.
Scored three tries in his seven NRL games for the Green Machine and showed why he was so highly rated before finding his way to Canberra.
Part of the emergence of young outside backs this season that could form the Raiders backline for years to come.
Showed he's a more-than-handy back-up for Wighton and has the added versatility of being able to slot in at dummy half as well.
Has an option for 2024, but the Raiders co-captain's sole focus will be on getting back playing after an awful run with injuries the past two years.
Both Starling and the Raiders have a mutual option for 2024.
Will be part of a three-way battle with Zac Woolford and Levi for two hooker spots next season, with Adrian Trevilyan to return from a knee reconstruction towards the end of the campaign.
The young prop has an option for 2024, which at this stage he hasn't taken up.
Down the pecking order of an impressive Raiders pack, but injuries and Origin could always open the door.
With most of their 2023 squad already locked in and limited salary cap room to move, the Raiders would more likely be looking to bolster areas for the following season.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart tried to bring Parramatta half Dylan Brown to Canberra and he could sign him for 2024 as of Tuesday, but they have Jamal Fogarty signed until the end of 2024 and would need to make salary cap room to bring him in.
They're well stocked in the outside backs and middle forwards, but the second row could be an area they look to bolster with co-captain Elliott Whitehead now 33 and Adam Elliott joining Newcastle.
They have boom edge-forward Hudson Young and Corey Harawira-Naera.
Tyson Frizell and Jeremiah Nanai would both be excellent additions to the Raiders squad if they could afford them, while David Fifita's already been linked with the Raiders.
"We're always looking. There's always things coming across our desks. We'll just take our time and see what pops up," Furner said.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
