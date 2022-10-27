ACT Brumbies flyhalf Noah Lolesio's ability to perform under pressure will be on display this weekend after he was named on the bench for Australia's clash with Scotland.
The emerging playmaker has again been forced to bide his time behind Bernard Foley, coach Dave Rennie handing the starting role to the veteran.
While that will limit Lolesio's opportunity to make an impact from the onset, it will provide him a chance to deliver in the clutch with the game on the line.
In another reshuffle, Rennie has named Queensland's Tate McDermott as the starting halfback, with Brumbies No.9 Nic White selected on the bench.
It's a decision that will likely make Lolesio's task easier as he fights to prove he belongs in the Test arena.
Lolesio's international season has been plagued by uncertainty, the Wallabies coaching staff hesitant to throw their full support behind the 22-year-old.
That has seen Rennie turn to Quade Cooper, James O'Connor and now Foley in search of a flyhalf to lead Australia to the World Cup.
Lolesio's best performance this season came as he led the side past South Africa at the Adelaide Oval, however he suffered a concussion the following week and has fallen behind Foley in the pecking order since.
Rennie has made no secrets of his desire to use the five-game spring tour to identify which players belong in his World Cup squad.
As a result, Sunday morning's (AEDT) clash with Scotland at Murrayfield provides Lolesio with a chance to take one step closer to next year's global tournament.
"We're keen to keep progressing Noah, we think that's really important," Rennie said.
"We're going to use the tour to find out a little bit about certain people. We're also conscious we've had a long season and we've got five Tests in a row.
"We've got a plan around how we're going to use people, we'll alter that due to form or injuries."
Lolesio's selection on the bench comes amid a host of changes from the Australian side that fell 40-14 to the All Blacks last month.
Departing Brumby Tom Banks will start at fullback in his first Test since he broke his arm in July.
Having signed with Japanese club Honda Heat, the outside back will likely be fighting for one of three Giteau Law spots for next year's World Cup, assuming Rugby Australia does not change their selection criteria before the tournament begins.
Banks' selection at fullback sees Andrew Kellaway shift to the wing, with Brumby Tom Wright named on the other flank. Len Ikitau will partner with Hunter Paisami in the centres. Queensland's Jock Campbell is in line to make his Test debut after being named in jumper No.23.
Michael Hooper's return headlines a rejigged forward pack, with Pete Samu dropping to the bench, Rob Valetini shifting to No.8 and Jed Holloway picked at flanker.
Brumbies Nick Frost and Cadeyrn Neville will link up in the second row, with James Slipper, Dave Porecki and Allan Alaalatoa forming the front row.
Samu was superb when handed an opportunity to start against New Zealand in Melbourne, but Rennie said they will look to the forward to provide an impact throughout the second half on the weekend.
"[Pete's] phenomenal off the bench," Rennie said. "He was excellent (starting) in Melbourne, he fell off a few tackles in Auckland.
"Pete can cover anywhere. His impact in games with 30 to go has been a real point of difference for us."
1. James Slipper (c) (123 Tests), 2. David Porecki (7 Tests), 3. Allan Alaalatoa (60 Tests), 4. Nick Frost (5 Tests), 5. Cadeyrn Neville (3 Tests), 6. Jed Holloway (6 Tests), 7. Michael Hooper (121 Tests), 8. Rob Valetini (27 Tests), 9. Tate McDermott (18 Tests), 10. Bernard Foley (73 Tests), 11. Tom Wright (18 Tests), 12. Hunter Paisami (20 Tests), 13. Len Ikitau (21 Tests), 14. Andrew Kellaway (18 Tests), 15. Tom Banks (20 Tests)
Replacements 16. Folau Fainga'a (33 Tests), 17. Matt Gibbon (2 Tests), 18. Taniela Tupou (43 Tests), 19. Ned Hanigan (25 Tests), 20. Pete Samu (28 Tests), 21. Nic White (56 Tests), 22. Noah Lolesio (14 Tests), 23. Jock Campbell*
