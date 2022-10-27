The Canberra Times
ACT Brumbies flyhalf Noah Lolesio has point to prove in Wallabies clash with Scotland

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
October 27 2022 - 11:00am
Noah Lolesio's boot could prove pivotal late in Australia's clash with Scotland on Sunday morning (AEDT). Picture Getty Images

ACT Brumbies flyhalf Noah Lolesio's ability to perform under pressure will be on display this weekend after he was named on the bench for Australia's clash with Scotland.

