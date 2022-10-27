The Canberra Times
Northern rivers to be offered Fed-NSW $800m voluntary home buyback program

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
October 27 2022 - 11:30am
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet will on Friday unveil a jointly-funded $800 million voluntary home buyback program designed to target around 2000 homeowners in flood prone areas of the state's northern rivers.

