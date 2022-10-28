One can assume he means everything he says about the nation's circumstances, and that he is sincere about the need to slay inflation and get the fundamentals right before any shift to a new era. There is never anyone as sincere as a treasurer seeking to sell a budget. Especially when it is important, psychologically in the markets as much as politically, that those with the highest expectations grumble but settle back down in the queue. Yet important as it is to defeat inflation, that is not the only hope or expectation worth fighting for, now or in the future.