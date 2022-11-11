The Canberra Times
Review

The Last Chairlift by John Irving review - His 15th novel is characteristically grand and sentimental, but patchy

By Mark Thomas
November 12 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Last Chairlift is John Irving's 15th novel. Picture: Supplied
  • The Last Chairlift, by John Irving. Scribner, $49.99.

Over the past several decades (The World According to Garp was published a full 44 years ago), reviewers have regularly claimed that John Irving's novels are somehow Dickensian. Insofar as the comparison has any merit, Irving's range might be meant to be expansive, his set of characters kaleidoscopic, his intentions admirably grand and his sympathies effusively sentimental.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.