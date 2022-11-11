Over the past several decades (The World According to Garp was published a full 44 years ago), reviewers have regularly claimed that John Irving's novels are somehow Dickensian. Insofar as the comparison has any merit, Irving's range might be meant to be expansive, his set of characters kaleidoscopic, his intentions admirably grand and his sympathies effusively sentimental.
The Last Chairlift, the 15th novel by an author now 80 years old, is certainly expansive, kaleidoscopic, grand and sentimental. The book is not, however, consistently good, coherently plotted or concise in any respect whatever. Few authors can spin out a plot seamlessly for 889 pages. That feat requires chutzpah as well as talent, insights into human nature in addition to deft literary technique. Even Tolstoy only tried that trick twice.
Irving's hero here, Adam ("named for you-know-who"), notes early on that, "even when I write a novel, I'm a visualist". In this book, the first person narration is continually interrupted by second guesses, distractions and endless conversations. Too many of those exchanges are overly dramatic or emotionally charged, as though the dialogue was conducted in italics or capital letters. One character is said to confront life in a "wide-eyed, exclamatory way", but, really, all of them do.
The "visualist" component emerges in the way in which Irving crowds and clogs the story, tossing in one character after another, meandering from scene to scene. A "visualist" might be better suited writing screenplays. This novel actually contains long chunks of text written in that format. Nonetheless, The Last Chairlift might prove too compendious and too cumbersome for any screenwriter. One answer might be to turn only one segment of the book into a film, as was done in the excellent adaptation, "The Door in the Floor".
Irving has been criticised for introducing familiar tropes into each novel: a bear or two, a few wrestling bouts, a miserable boarding school, equally bleak New England weather. This time the immersion into wrestling is so deep that a reader learns about draining a cauliflower ear, a torn extensor tendon in the index finger and a supinating wristlock. That may be way too much information. That said, the encore appearances by Irving's old literary props do not spoil the narrative; they just clog it a bit more.
The problem which matters is a lack of focus and tautness in the telling. Some bleak incidents from American life intrude, as Irving counts the human cost of the AIDS epidemic or "a long-armed Santa" shoots innocents in a bar. Those more poignant passages, though, are easily lost in the midst of interminable back-and-forth. While bestselling authors usually do not countenance editing, Irving might have been well advised to do so.
Another Irving constant is sex, often exuberant, frequently diverse, lushly recorded. Thirteen-year-old Adam is traumatised when his mother straddles, pins and kisses him. One year on, he is rubbing against his girlfriend's underpants when his grandfather's ghost intervenes to make a point about commas. Those scenes are first written economically, but then reviewed and re-played. So too is an episode when a former principal is struck by lightning in the presence of a standing diaper man and an infant emeritus.
The sheer oddity of those plot twists might lead a reader to wonder just what Irving means by comedy. His is not merely black comedy, not quite farce, not exactly caricature. A darker tinge suffuses the Irving brand of comedy; we could call that his Twelfth Night angle, in deference to the edgy undertow of sadness and spite which runs through that Shakespeare comedy.
Why, for instance, are so many of Adam's girlfriends characterised as fat, incontinent, paraplegic or cursed with a limp so pronounced that the ailment resembles a lurch? Sometimes Irving carries off the joke. The nightclub act, "Two Dykes, One Who Talks" is a clever conceit, especially when Irving explores their inhibitions about mocking straight women.
An elderly projectionist with a prosthetic leg who salutes Nazi leaders while screening archival footage might have walked out of a Mel Brooks movie. A double assisted suicide by freezing on a chairlift is handled gracefully.
Other antic touches are less successful. Irving's cast takes much too long to tire of making silly, trite comment on any number of films. His characters refer repeatedly to Moby-Dick, but in ways which never do justice to Melville's antic, obsessed novel. When "Pequod" sets out to sea, Melville declares that "the wide gates of the wonder world swung open".
So they do, quite reliably, for wonderful novels, splendid movies or first-rate art of any other kind. For Irving's latest, those gates remain definitively shut.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.