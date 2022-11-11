The "visualist" component emerges in the way in which Irving crowds and clogs the story, tossing in one character after another, meandering from scene to scene. A "visualist" might be better suited writing screenplays. This novel actually contains long chunks of text written in that format. Nonetheless, The Last Chairlift might prove too compendious and too cumbersome for any screenwriter. One answer might be to turn only one segment of the book into a film, as was done in the excellent adaptation, "The Door in the Floor".