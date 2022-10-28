Halloween spook-tacular | Trending

Whether you prefer a trick or a treat, October 31 should always be approached with a cauldron-load of fun and humour.
Dress up skeletons, $4 each. Decorate the inside or outside of your house with this motley crew. Available at Kmart.
Toddler's Halloween T-shirt, $3.30. For kids who love a touch of sparkle with their dress-ups or festive ensemble. bestandless.com.au
Atlas of Monsters and Ghosts, $26.99. Spooky entertainment with a slice of history. shop.lonelyplanet.com
It's Spooky Time watch, $190. Check out the skeleton's eyes rotating as time ticks away. swatch.com/en-au
All Day Halloween bat cat gift pack, $18.99. There's no reason your favourite feline can't also celebrate the holiday. petbarn.com.au
Jack Skellington light, $49.90. Illuminate your home's front window with The Nightmare Before Christmas' Pumpkin King. shopdisney.asia/au
Casper oversized T-shirt, $68. Perfect if you prefer cute over creepy. nastygal.com/au
Halloween pumpkin/cat hair scrunchies (pack of two), $18. Fun accessories that can be worn well past October. next.com.au
Givenchy lace-up sneakers, $1050. A subtle nod to Halloween, these cool shoes should also be on parade all year round. marais.com.au
Long sleeve appliqué T-shirt, $16. As well as including the odd spook, Halloween should also make you smile. next.com.au
Halloween wooden figure, $3. A handful of inexpensive decorations (and a healthy imagination) can help transform your abode into a creepy castle. Available at The Reject Shop.
Trick or Treat candle, $59.95. This candle is oozing with notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, vanilla and clove to fill any room with a deliciously spooky scent. glasshousefragrances.com
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.