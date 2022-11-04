Nick Cave is one of those rare artists who has had a singular vision and found popular success both at home and overseas. As a prolific singer-songwriter and performer, primarily with his band the Bad Seeds, the now 65-year-old is a longstanding purveyor of songs that are often shot through with violence, ribald characters, and a dark, usually murderous type of carnality. Cave is also a well-published novelist and, more recently, a visual artist. For some years now, through The Red Hand Files, he has been responding to questions submitted by the public, all of which he answers respectfully and often in detail.
All the while, of course, there has been the obsession with Christianity. Nick Cave songs are rich with references to God. Perhaps it is not uncommon for rock musicians to find solace in religion, especially after periods of drug addiction - Bob Dylan and Eric Clapton are two others who come to mind. However, Cave's constant need to reach for the transcendent, for the fruits of faith, appears to put him on another level. His religiosity is not a period; it is a deep seam that has run throughout his life and work.
But who is Nick Cave really? That appears to be the unspoken question Sean O'Hagan, a prominent journalist and critic, had in mind.
In the book's afterword, O'Hagan writes that his "touchstone" for his project was the Paris Review "which had elevated the in-depth literary interview to an art form. By deftly exploring the impulse to write, the classic Paris Review interviews often become revealingly intimate as well as illuminating. There are only a handful of popular songwriters whose work could stand up to that kind of scrutiny, and Nick Cave, I believe, is one of them."
So then, in Faith, Hope and Carnage, we have a book-length interview with Nick Cave, one of Australia's most iconic artists, who for some years has been based in the UK. The interviews were done in batches over the phone during the Covid pandemic, with O'Hagan transcribing and editing as the process continued.
As he explains, "Although I tried to anchor each conversation around a single subject, they often took on a spiralling momentum of their own, with certain themes overlapping and intertwining: creativity, collaboration, belief, doubt, loss, grief, reinvention, tradition, defiance, the endurance of hope and love in the face of death and despair." The latter, in the main, refers to Arthur, Nick Cave's son who died in 2015 aged 15.
What follows is an extraordinary conversation. While there are some brief anecdotes about drug use and life on the road, much of the material focuses on the process of making art - and the way doubt is a constant presence. O'Hagan: "I don't want to make a big deal out of this...but it does seem surprising to me that you are still beset by doubts and uncertainty about songwriting at this stage in the game." Cave: "Look, when you begin a record, when you begin to create the songs, all you have are small particles of the greater picture and they seem desperately inadequate. There's always going to be a lot of anxiety around that. Then they begin to fraternise, these tiny particles, and together they start to collect meaning, and, at some point, you know that maybe you have enough."
Arthur is an endless presence, and O'Hagan's questions are sensitive and respectful (he, too, has experienced familial tragedy), and Cave's answers are honest and vulnerable. A closeness grows between the men, to the point that one can easily conclude they are life-long friends, which apparently is not the case. More to the point, readers who are dealing with their own grief will likely find much comfort in these particular exchanges.
Back to the creative process: towards the end of the book, O'Hagan asks Cave if what he is doing as an artist is "constantly stumbling forwards".
Cave's response is magnificent.
"Stumbling forward is a beautiful way of putting it, Sean, but I wonder if the notion of forwardness is correct. Perhaps what I mean to say is that although we feel we are moving in a forward direction, in my estimation we are forever moving in a circular way, with all the things we love and remember in tow, and carrying all our needs and yearnings and hurts along with us, and all the people who have poured themselves into us and made us what we are, and all the ghosts who travel with us. It's like we are running towards God, but that God's love is also the wind that is pushing us on, as both the impetus and the destination, and it resides in both the living and the dead."
It could easily have become self-indulgent, but in Faith, Hope and Carnage we have a timely reminder of why it is so important to have a boundless, courageous curiosity - no matter who we are.
