Faith Hope and Courage by Nick Cave and Sean O'Hagan review - a life lived with grief, love and curiosity

By Nigel Featherstone
November 5 2022 - 12:00am
A rare artist of singular vision. Picture: Getty Images
  • Faith, Hope and Carnage, by Nick Cave and Sean O'Hagan. Text Publishing, $45

Nick Cave is one of those rare artists who has had a singular vision and found popular success both at home and overseas. As a prolific singer-songwriter and performer, primarily with his band the Bad Seeds, the now 65-year-old is a longstanding purveyor of songs that are often shot through with violence, ribald characters, and a dark, usually murderous type of carnality. Cave is also a well-published novelist and, more recently, a visual artist. For some years now, through The Red Hand Files, he has been responding to questions submitted by the public, all of which he answers respectfully and often in detail.

