Celebrations in Michelago today will mark the 200th anniversary of convict Garrett Cotter's arrival in Sydney Cove, and more. Within a few years, Cotter encountered indigenous leader Onyong, who would become an unlikely friend and guide. Together they have passed into legend.
A barked order sounded clear across the water from Fort Macquarie. A loud report and a puff of smoke erupted from the first embrasure, as the fort's 24-pounders exploded in martial sequence to announce the ship's arrival in Sydney Cove.
The ship was the Mangles. Five months earlier she had left Cork with her cargo of 190 convicts. On Friday November 8, 1822, she dropped anchor in Sydney Cove.
No one could have guessed that prisoner #29 would leave an indelible mark on the colony. When Garrett Cotter had been taken on board, his unremarkable features were noted by the ship's surgeon. The 20-year-old was only five feet, five inches (165cm) tall, with a fresh complexion, dark brown hair, and hazel eyes. Apart from this brief description, the only likeness we have is an indistinct photo taken in old age.
At one level, today's celebration is about a bicentenary, a major event in the brief span of non-Indigenous local history. Of course, for the Ngambri and Ngunnawal peoples, this is nothing - merely yesterday's moment in a far more ancient story.
On another level, the heirs of both Cotter and Onyong will join in celebrating today because of the rare friendship shared by a convict outcast and a feared Indigenous leader. Beyond their friendship, it is likely that at key moments each owed his life to the other.
Tales of Cotter's origins, "crime", transportation and early servitude under John Warby have been told at length elsewhere. We pick up the thread in 1824, when he was reassigned to Francis Kenny, the first settler on the eastern side of Lake George.
It was a time when isolated colonists lived in fear of the first Australians. A couple of local shepherds had been killed in recent times, after capturing Indigenous girls. In the midst of this tension, Cotter seems to have come into contact with "a fine, tall young fellow' identified as Jin-doo-mung, Onyong, or by several crude European variants. On an official 1827 map, government surveyor Robert Dixon noted an area near Kenny's holding as "Onyongia".
Around 1828, when two years of drought had reduced Lake George to a few briny ponds, Onyong guided Cotter and a mob of starving cattle south-west across the Murrumbidgee and into the Namadgi mountains. This we learn from an account passed on through five generations of Cotters.
We learn more of Onyong from William Riley's vivid contemporary report of a "corobberie" at Tuggeranong. It involved "the Namitch tribe of natives", and especially its "chief, a fine, tall young fellow".
Later, Onyong appears in the government blanket list of 1834 as "chief" of the "Namwich" (Namadgi) tribe, leading a group of "60 or 70 men, women and children, most part of them wild blacks who seldom go near the haunts of white men". According to the 1834 list, the "mountains beyond the 'Murrum-bid-gee'" were the area with which Onyong's group identified.
Another document testifies to Cotter's skill in negotiating that wild country from the late 1820s. James Cooper, a neighbour of Kenny's at Lake George, kept a diary in the early 1830s which contains multiple entries, such as Cotter arriving at the lake with about 40 head of cattle (January 21, 1832).
All of which brings to life the family tradition of Onyong steering Cotter and Kenny's starving cattle across the Murrumbidgee and into the "Namwich" mountains. Onyong emerges once again in the European story around this time, appearing on a gorget fabricated by Campbell of Duntroon in 1831. It is striking that so reclusive a man emerges so clearly from the historical shadows.
In early 1832, Cotter was convicted on what may been a spurious charge of horse stealing, and banished beyond the Murrumbidgee. In the four years following, he came to understand that forbidding country, perhaps better than any white man before or since. All the evidence points to Onyong and his people as protectors and mentors to the exiled convict.
The remainder of Cotter's long life follows the more conventional lines of a pardoned convict. His funeral in 1886, on a miserable, wet mid-winter day, was said to be one of the largest the district had seen. As for Onyong, he died in a contest with a rival leader in 1852 and was buried with full cultural ceremony on a hill above Tharwa.
White feller history ensured that a valley, river and dam be named after the old convict. But Onyong also lives on at Lake George or (as he would have called it) Weereewa. A small prominence to the northern end is still called Ondyong Point, and a feeder creek to the lake retains what his descendants believe to be the closest approximation to his native name - Allianoyonyiga Creek.
At 3pm today, a formal celebration will commemorate Cotter's arrival, and his bond with Onyong. It will be held in the Michelago Village Hall, with displays, readings and words from both Liam Cotter and Paul Girrawah House. The Cotter and House families invite anyone interested to come this afternoon and join in.
