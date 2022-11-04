The Canberra Times

Bicentenary celebrates unlikely friendship of convict Garrett Cotter and Indigenous leader Onyong

By Richard Begbie
November 5 2022 - 5:30am
Great-great grandson Liam Cotter at Garrett Cotter's original wattle and daub cottage in the mountains west of Michelago. Picture supplied

Celebrations in Michelago today will mark the 200th anniversary of convict Garrett Cotter's arrival in Sydney Cove, and more. Within a few years, Cotter encountered indigenous leader Onyong, who would become an unlikely friend and guide. Together they have passed into legend.

