No one could have guessed that prisoner #29 would leave an indelible mark on the colony. When Garrett Cotter had been taken on board, his unremarkable features were noted by the ship's surgeon. The 20-year-old was only five feet, five inches (165cm) tall, with a fresh complexion, dark brown hair, and hazel eyes. Apart from this brief description, the only likeness we have is an indistinct photo taken in old age.