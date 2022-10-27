The Canberra Times
Julia Morris to stage '75 Years in the Business' at Llewellyn Hall in June 2023

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 27 2022 - 11:52pm, first published 11:26pm
Comedy's boss lady Julia Morris is performing in Canberra next year. Picture supplied

It's a fair way off, but good to know she hasn't slighted us.

