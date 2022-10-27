It's a fair way off, but good to know she hasn't slighted us.
Comedian Julia Morris will perform on stage at the Llewellyn Hall in June next year as part of her newly-announced tour, 75 Years in the Business. Well, probably feels like 75 years for the hilarious star of stage and screen.
The show will be in Canberra on Friday, June 23.
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Monday via livenation.com.au
Morris has co-hosted I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here since 2015 and this year was nominated for the Gold Logie.
