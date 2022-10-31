This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Two things make me want to rip my face off.
Hayfever is one. Itchy eyes and car bomb sneezes that have the masked old folk in the supermarket ducking for cover, then fleeing an imagined rolling COVID cloud.
Poor parliamentary behaviour is the other. There were hefty doses of both last week but the antics on Thursday afternoon were by far the most irritating.
It wasn't just Peter Dutton's silly interjection during question time, nor the PM's overly shouty and acidic rejoinder.
It wasn't just the guffawing from the government benches during the theatrics - the delighted "fight, fight, fight" expressions on the faces of the Members for Facebook behind the PM.
And it wasn't just the sook-fest afterwards when a bunch of female coalition MPs flanked Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, who later addressed the media, outraged at what she claimed was bullying by the PM.
It was the whole damn lot of it - a schoolyard brawl that didn't show any of the participants in a good light.
You can imagine the principal dressing down the kids afterwards.
"Dutton, you've been told many times not to interject. Albanese, don't be so easily provoked. You're school captain now. People look up to you so tame that temper of yours. It goes from reasonable to incandescent in a split-second. And Landry and the rest of you girls, don't come in here wasting my time with silly accusations. You should all know better."
Fact is, they do know better but the temptation to "perform" before the cameras is simply irresistible. A whole generation has grown up with the sorry spectacle of question time's highlights being played out on the nightly news. It wasn't always that way.
King of the cruel jibe, Paul Keating, actually opposed the televising of question time when it was first proposed by his then-boss Bob Hawke. He feared it would debase this parliamentary session, turning it into a form of vaudeville. He was right, even if he did master - and become addicted to - the theatrics himself.
In his 2002 book, Recollections of a Bleeding Heart, Keating speechwriter Don Watson wrote: "Question time in the house is now seen as a window onto a despised breed. Televising them made politicians performers, as televising court cases does to judges and lawyers."
The ugly circus isn't getting better. Today's performances pale against the razor-sharp antics of Keating and Peter Costello. These two could cut to the quick. Their successors just shout.
Question time is robust but it isn't debate. What should be an opportunity to hold the government to account has become a shallow contest for the nine-second soundbite on the nightly news. It's not fit for purpose in the changed political landscape. With both major parties' primary votes whittled away to record lows and with the government holding a thin mandate of just two seats, it's clear Australia wants change.
The electorate has grown up. Our politicians should too. After all, there's no antihistamine to treat poor politics.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Was it a mistake to televise question time? Has Anthony Albanese delivered on his promise to change the way politics is done? Or is it just the same old? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- The book that revealed Scott Morrison's secret ministries scandal has been referred to the Attorney-General's Department over concerns it contains information normally protected under cabinet confidentiality. Speaking to Senate estimates on Friday, the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet also revealed it did not know the former prime minister was briefing the book's authors throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The book - Plagued, written by News Corp journalists Simon Benson and Geoff Chambers - touted exclusive access "behind doors normally sealed".
- Australia faces a risk of further flooding this summer with above-median rainfall predicted for the country's eastern states in the coming months. The country can also likely expect an above-average number of tropical cyclones, with the peak season starting in November, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
- Governments have called an end to housing developments on floodplains as a major buyback scheme is unveiled for people affected by catastrophic flooding in the NSW Northern Rivers. The $520 million buyback scheme is the centrepiece of an $800 million package co-funded by the NSW and federal governments to give 2000 flood-impacted residents the opportunity to raise, repair or retrofit their houses.
THEY SAID IT: "All the best performers bring to their role something more, something different than what the author put on paper. That's what makes theatre live. That's why it persists." - Stephen Sondheim
YOU SAID IT: Your thoughts on Gina Rinehart, Lang Hancock, the scuppered netball deal, and sports sponsorship in general.
Bob says: "There are two don'ts. Don't mix politics with sport and don't bite the hand that feeds you. A sponsor can remove their support at any time and for any reason. Sponsors are the reason that sports people are grossly overpaid for what they do."
"I would love to see gambling and alcohol removed from sports," Lee says. "We don't advertise cigarettes but people still know how to get them. The same with gambling and alcohol. Even without ads people will still do it, it just means kids (and us people who don't want to see it) won't be bombarded by it. As for Gina. All the player said was 'I don't want the name on my dress'. Gina could have put her stamp on Aussie netball in other ways. Tennis players don't run around with Kia on their shirts but we know they sponsor the Australian Open."
Oliver smells hypocrisy: "Rinehart's action shows that she wasn't funding for the good of the sport. Clearly she was in it for virtue signalling and self-publicity - just what she complained about. What a hypocrite."
"What is right and what is wrong?" David asks. "Having a sporting platform elevates the views of talented sportspeople. Talented at their sport but are those talents acceptable to voice their opinions? Why not? Opinions are heard from all quarters of our society, why shouldn't they be heard just as loud and clear by our sportspeople? Or should they be boxed into the paradigm that says they are just there to play? We need to learn to be better at being tolerant of all views. And then judging what is right and wrong in a respectful way."
Jan says Gina Rinehart was right to withdraw her sponsorship. "If any company spends money or kind to support any organisation, loyalty should be expected in return."
Ann says elite sportspeople should be grateful for the lives they get to live. "And Gina was right, after all she sponsors heaps of other things. Leave the ungrateful to find other revenues. The National Indigenous Times wrote an article 'When it comes to Gina Rinehart, actions speak louder than words'. Well worth a read."
As for Gina Rinehart apologising for the sins of her father, Stephen says, "Once would be enough but I believe we are still waiting."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.