The Barr government agreed to cancel three federally supported infrastructure projects in the territory whose costs exactly add up to the amount allocated to the next extension of the light rail network.
The cut projects include the Canberra south-west corridor upgrade worth $50.9 million, the Kings Highway corridor worth $30 million and the Bobeyan Road upgrade worth $5 million, Senate estimates heard on Friday morning.
Officials confirmed the three projects were selected during discussions between the Commonwealth and ACT government in the lead up to federal Labor's budget released this week.
The savings of $85.9 million from those projects is precisely the amount allocated in this week's federal budget for stage 2A of the ACT light rail project, extending the line to Commonwealth Park.
But federal officials denied any projects were cut in a "one-for-one" swap to prioritise Labor's preferred projects at the expense of those announced by the previous government.
Infrastructure department deputy secretary David Hallinan revealed the list of projects cut in the ACT under questioning from Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie, but insisted the changes were about moderating the construction market. He rejected the senator's suggestion the government had made cuts to instead fund different projects.
"I wouldn't describe the budget working that way. We would have a list of reductions or deferrals and list of spends and we tend not to link one to the other across the portfolio or across government," he responded.
"We consolidate it all at the end, we don't tend to identify a one-for-one change in project priorities."
The Commonwealth wrote to states and territories in the lead up to the budget to identify projects that could deferred or were no longer a priority from which the final lists were derived, Mr Hallinan said.
Canberra Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee said the revelations highlighted the ACT government negotiated to cut funding from important road upgrades and diverted the money to light rail.
"Once again, we see money being ripped out of other important areas in the ACT to pay for the tram and we still don't know how much the project will cost Canberra taxpayers and when it will arrive at Commonwealth Park, yet alone Woden," she said.
"We have now seen millions and millions of taxpayer dollars pulled out of our health system, public housing and important road upgrades to pay for the tram."
She said the ACT Transport Minister Chris Steel needed to be upfront with Canberrans about the costs of the stage 2A light rail extension and when the line will reach Woden.
Infrastructure officials said they were not aware of any funding requests for stage 2B or beyond.
The Canberra south-west corridor package included upgrades to the Tuggeranong Parkway and improvements to intersections and feeder roads along the corridor, such as Athllon Drive, to ease congestion on the corridor which is used by around 40,000 vehicles each day. Construction was due to commence mid-2025 and be completed by early 2031.
The Kings Highway corridor upgrade from the east of Queanbeyan to Canberra Airport was aimed at reducing travel time and congestion between the ACT and NSW. There was no timetable for construction when it was cut.
The Boboyan Road upgrade to improve safety and emergency services vehicle access during bushfire season was due to commence in mid-2023 and be completed mid-2024.
I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
