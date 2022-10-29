A life skill and now a rewarding career Advertising Feature

Aquatic Achievers offers swim school lessons for children of all ages. They are also encouraging people to take up a career as a swim teacher and are even covering some of the costs of getting started. Picture supplied

No matter where in Australia you live, learning to swim is a vital part of a child's early childhood development. Like learning to walk and talk, learning to swim provides children with fundamental skills they will utilise for a lifetime.

Lessons are available for children as early as three months of age, aiming to develop their core confidence and natural love of water from as early as possible.



Getting in before age one is a great way of preventing a lack of confidence, which can develop for some starting lessons closer to school age. Although older starters can be slightly more apprehensive at first, more experienced learn to swim providers have helpful techniques to get them on track sooner.

Regardless of age, learning to swim is a must have skill for children as it enables not only the skills to survive, but just as importantly, the ability to enjoy a lifetime around water.



Some of our favourite pastimes like surfing, paddleboarding, waterparks or just playing in the waves are all enjoyed off the back of the skills and confidence instilled while learning to swim.

Swimming lessons are just as much a fun (and important) weekly activity for children, as they are for swim teachers (also referred to as instructors or coaches) who are equally passionate about helping children achieve their milestones in the pool.



For many, this role began as a flexible casual position great for work/life balance, due to a seven-day roster and a customisable run of shifts each week.



Now a number of these skilled and experienced team members are running a facility, training teams or supporting multiple facilities in a specialised role.

The learn to swim industry is popular with those completing tertiary-studies, those passionate about teaching children and also, an increasing number of adults looking for a more flexible, enjoyable and rewarding career over more traditional options.



Unlike smaller swim school operators, some larger group operators can offer more specialised career pathways for team members.



These career opportunities are frequently evolving and continue to increase in popularity with those completing school or additional studies.

Getting started as a swim teacher isn't as hard as some may think, with basic requirements being: over 16 years of age, an industry recognised [Swim Teacher] qualification, CPR Certificate and Working with Children check (or equivalent). These initial requirements can be completed relatively quickly.



Swim school operator Aquatic Achievers now offer a unique benefit of covering these costs of getting started (valued in excess of $500), as well as providing paid training and a growing number of career pathways.