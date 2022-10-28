The Canberra Times
Deadline extended for City Renewal Authority's placemaking grants

October 28 2022 - 6:30pm
Joga Yoga ran free classes in the city with a previous placemaking grant. Picture supplied

The City Renewal Authority has extended the deadline for its placemaking grants, the very thing that gave Canberra innovative works such as the Big Swoop magpie sculpture and kinetic sculpture Shelly the snail and fun activities such as free yoga in the city.

