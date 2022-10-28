Deadline extended for City Renewal Authority's placemaking grants

The City Renewal Authority has extended the deadline for its placemaking grants, the very thing that gave Canberra innovative works such as the Big Swoop magpie sculpture and kinetic sculpture Shelly the snail and fun activities such as free yoga in the city.
Three grants up to $50,000 each are up for grabs for projects that will enliven and draw people to Civic, Braddon and Acton.
The new deadline for expressions of interest is now 3pm on Wednesday, November 9.
More details are here.
