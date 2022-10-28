Calling all Canberra creative kids!
The third annual Orana Creative Thought and Reflection Literary Award is now open for entries from all Canberra primary, secondary and college students.
Entries close November 23.
The award seeks entries from students aged seven to 17 of poems, stories, graphic novels or illustrations, which are then published in a professionally-produced anthology.
The competition will be judged by local authors Stephanie Owen Reeder, Shane W. Smith and Harry Laing.
The award was born during lockdown in 2020 when fundraising for the Orana School required an injection of innovation. It also gives children with a passion for literature a pathway to expression.
Information about how to enter this year's award is here.
