Another year, another run at a World Series. This will be Michael Collins' third in five years.
The former Canberra Cavalry manager's dead-pan delivery almost sucks you in before his laugh reveals even he can't believe what he's become part of.
Some people spend a lifetime in baseball never making it to the championship series of Major League Baseball. But not Collins.
The Belconnen Bandits junior became the Houston Astros catching coach in 2018 and it's been a wild ride ever since.
After they finished runner-up in 2019 and '21, he's got a chance to win his first World Series ring - against the Philadelphia Phillies, with game one pitching off in Houston on Saturday.
It would add to the ABL championship he managed the Cavalry to in 2013 and the stunning upset he led Canberra to in the Asia Series later that year.
Collins can't believe how quickly the five years have flown by - his daughter Victoria Grace will have her second birthday after Christmas.
The Astros go into the deciding series having swept the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners during the play-offs.
"Mate, I can't complain. We're just getting ready for another run at the World Series here," Collins said in his usual understated manner.
"It's pretty incredible. People spend their whole lives in baseball and never get even close to getting deep into the play-offs.
"This is my fifth year here and we've had such an incredible run. This is the third one for me to be part of.
"We had a great season from start to finish, played a lot of great baseball.
"We played Seattle and New York and beat both of those teams, who were very, very tough teams throughout the year as well.
"Obviously feeling very good, very excited. When you get to this point it's whoever performs when it matters over these seven games is the team that's going to win."
This World Series will be something of an ABL reunion.
Former Sydney Blue Sox first-base Rhys Hoskins will suit up for the Phillies after he spent the 2015-16 summer Down Under playing against Collins' Cavalry.
Hoskins now forms part of the top of the Philadelphia batting line-up that Collins said would be crucial to either teams' hopes of winning the series, along with clean-up hitter Bryce Harper and lead-off Kyle Schwarber.
Collins said curtailing the power of those guys would go a long way to the Astros winning the best-of-seven series.
Similarly, he saw Houston hitters Yordan Alvarez, Jeremy Pena and Alex Bregman as match-winners, while he would love Jose Altuve to "get going".
Plus, he was excited to see 39-year-old Justin Verlander's return to the pinnacle of baseball after two seasons out with injury - the star pitcher will start game one for the Astros on Saturday.
"They're playing some hot baseball. They've got a bunch of guys that can drive the ball out of the ballpark and hit a bunch of home runs," Collins said.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"They've got some power at the top of their line-up ... on the pitching side we're definitely going to have to attack some of their weaknesses, try to limit that as much as possible."
And it's Collins' job to find chinks in those guys' armour.
His role in the coaching staff was to help come up with plans for the Phillies hitters and then ensure both the Houston catchers and pitching staff were on the same page.
He also warms up the Astros pitchers in the bullpen before they come out to the mound.
But the 38-year-old would love to work his way up through the coaching ranks and return to the dugout on game day.
"Yeah definitely, that's definitely something I have an interest in," Collins said.
"Over here there's such a bigger operation - I think we've got about 10 coaches on our staff, some teams have more.
"I would love to progress and be a little bit closer to the action, be in the dugout, be a little more involved within the game.
"It's something I miss. Obviously being in the dugout like I was with the Cavs when you're constantly engaged during the game versus what I do now - I have a lot of pre-game and then we talk after the game, but once it starts I'm a little removed."
WORLD SERIES GAME ONE
Saturday: Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies at Houston, 11am.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.