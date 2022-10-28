Yes, Elvis is fabulous. Butler's evocation of Presley is superb. With its rhinestone rebel and disavowed gyrations, the plot echoes Ballroom too. Both tell the story of a talented artist whose sense of musicality, movement and drama compels him to break rules and express his creativity in audacious displays of passion - a narrative that, come to think of it, reads a lot like Luhrmann's trajectory. Plus there's Hanks in the Barry Fife role of pantomime villain and hunky Butler smouldering in all the right places like Mercurio did in his sequinned Matador jacket.