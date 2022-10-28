Budget initiatives will have little effect on the housing crisis

The OECD's table of housing stock shows Australia as having four dwellings per 10 people; below the average. The government's target of net immigration of 195,000 this year means we will need to build 80,000 new dwellings this year just to house the new migrants.
This level of net migration contributes to economists such as Richard Dennis pointing out that the housing promises in the budget won't touch the sides of the housing shortage, high prices and high rents.
The states are reported to have agreed to match Commonwealth funds dollar for dollar in a housing push. The states rely on the Commonwealth to distribute tax revenue to the states. So is the Commonwealth going to distribute more to the states and the states put their names on the funds, or are the states and territories to take the $350 million away from hospitals, schools, roads, police, teachers, nurses and the myriad other things the states and territories are directly responsible for funding?
Or will the states and territories pile up higher debts?
On top of that, the 200,000 new migrants will require another Hobart to be built this year, by the states and territories, just to provide for them. Funds and skilled workers from where?
I know a lady who has had a severe disability for almost 60 years. In later years she is very restricted by arthritis.
Her husband and family were on a single income. I heard an advocate for more NDIS funding on the news say it was difficult to get a simple shower chair through NDIS.
The lady, almost 80, was told she is not eligible for NDIS help because she is too old.
She and her family have paid for all the assistance she has herself. Obviously Australia is still a land of rife discrimination.
Leon Arundell (Letters, October 26) overplays the negatives of cycling, including e-bikes, at the expense of the real positives.
He is correct to point out that cycling, particularly for commuters, requires some investment and careful thought. However, cycling is great for people's mental and physical health and well-being, excellent for the environment, and reduces congestion and pollution on our roads.
It is also much cheaper than driving a car, especially taking into account rising fuel prices. If people are worried about the electricity costs associated with e-bikes, that is all the more reason to invest in renewable energy.
Unfortunately many Canberrans, despite wanting to ride every day, are unable to do so. Often the issue is not costs but infrastructure. While the ACT government is in the process of adopting an excellent active travel plan, we still need significant investment in separated cycle lanes, end-of-trip facilities, and public transport, to make cycling safe and accessible for all.
Plans to increase density in our inner city will also make cycling more realistic for many. We are on the right path as a city to make cycling a safe, affordable and easy-to-access option for all, and Pedal Power will keep working to ensure we get there.
A government, which faced with rising poverty and homelessness says: "It's going to be hard but I can't help you" and shows no inclinations to build a fair tax system, is starting to look like a one-term government.
Remembering that the Labor Party was elected with the lowest national primary vote in its history, and that it is apparently reluctant to take any meaningful action on Australia's contribution to global warming, a coalition of Greens, teals and other socially responsible groups is starting to look like a positive possible alternative.
M Flint (Letters, October 27) criticised Norm Johnston (Letters, October 23) for accepting the statement by Climate Change and Energy Minister, Chris Bowen, that "renewables are the cheapest method of generating electric energy".
Mr Flint refers to "the capital cost in billions and in greenhouse gas emissions to make and install wind and solar farms". Does he think Chris Bowen and his department have not taken these factors into account? Does Mr Flint believe that solar farms are unproductive as he infers?
Does Mr Flint not realise that industry standard for solar panels is 25-30 years, most still function long after 30 years, and that Australian research has shown how solar PV panels can be recycled.
Wind turbine blades generally last for 20-25 years, not 10, and the wind energy industry is developing processes to make cement and tough industrial plastics from retired blades.
The way of the future is clearly renewables. Fossil fuels will soon finally be dead.
The refusal of the NSW and Queensland governments to allow the UN inspectors relating to the Optional Protocol to the Prevention of Torture to visit its detention facilities is utterly shameful.
Both governments knew they were coming and had legitimate reasons for wanting to access these facilities.
They have now shown any state that engages in torture that given Australia won't allow their facilities to be inspected why should they?
If Australians want to other countries to uphold international human rights NSW and Queensland have just shot us in the foot. We used to be a better nation than this.
It is impossible to watch television (except for the ABC) without hearing some raucous-voiced halfwit imploring us to "bet with mates".
It as if the people who look after us can't be bothered any more. We are not allowed to advertises brothels on television. Alcohol advertising is strictly controlled and limited. But encouragement of betting seems to have no limits.
I am not a wowser. I have gambled in Monaco, Las Vegas, Canberra and Queanbeyan, above a service station in Melbourne and at SP bookmakers in the old days in lanes in Melbourne. But that was rather different.
None of my gambling had the potential to alter the outcome of a sporting fixture, but certainly if the outcome of an online gambling operation was successful the outcome of some sporting events could be influenced.
It is very easy for a kick to be misdirected, a catch to be dropped, a volley to hit the net, and for a horse to run slow.
The only good thing about the Melbourne Cup is that is brings the cruelty of the horse racing industry to the fore.
Seven horses have died as a result of injuries from racing in the Melbourne Cup between 2013 to 2020.
Whipping not only inflicts pain, but can result in injury. Whips don't encourage the horse to gallop faster anyway. There is widespread slaughter of uncompetitive horses in the racing industry. Apparently tongue ties are widely used to prevent a horse getting their tongue over the bit as pressure on the bit via the reins makes the animal easier to control. Ties also prevent choking during high intensity exercise, but cause the horse pain, anxiety and distress.
I hope it won't be too long before the racing industry is closed down, but I don't hold out much hope.
Congratulations to Peter Dutton for advocating for small-scale nuclear modules to provide our future energy needs.
Climate change has been the gift that keeps on giving for Labor, the Greens and the teals, based on existential scare campaigns, and asserting that renewables are the easy answer.
As we close reliable coal and gas power plants under the guise that renewables plus battery storage can replace them, the truth is emerging painfully. Energy prices are rising inexorably. Industry is suffering, with some to close. The poor cannot heat their homes. Mountains of (now expensive) debt is being added to our high national debt in rewiring the nation.
Western countries have been generating emissions-free nuclear power for decades. The Coalition are a beacon of hope for sensible policies to guide us through the fog of misinformation on renewables. Let the debate begin.
"Jews are indigenous to Israel" avers Alan Shroot (Letters, October 25).
According to Abrahamic account, Abraham's starting point was Susa, which is rather a long way from Israel.
"Indigenous" must have a wider meaning than usually thought.
And, in a victory for politicians everywhere, it seems reasonable to apply "indigenous" to any parcel of land you take a fancy to.
If in doubt, ask Putin.
