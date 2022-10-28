The Canberra Times
Budget initiatives will have little effect on the housing crisis

October 28 2022 - 6:30pm
Government talk of building an additional 1 million homes means little without the people and materials to build them. Picture by Karleen Minney

The OECD's table of housing stock shows Australia as having four dwellings per 10 people; below the average. The government's target of net immigration of 195,000 this year means we will need to build 80,000 new dwellings this year just to house the new migrants.

