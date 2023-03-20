In the US, generally, for films created after January 1, 1978, copyright protection lasts for the life of the author plus an additional 70 years. For an anonymous work, a pseudonymous work, or a work made for hire, the copyright lasts for 95 years from the year of its first publication or a term of 120 years from the year of its creation, whichever expires first. Works that entered the public domain in the US in 2023 were published in 1927: among them are Fritz Lang's sci-fi epic Metropolis, the Al Jolson film The Jazz Singer and the first Oscar winner for best picture, Wings. Anything from before then was already in the public domain.

