The recent low-budget horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey could not have been made before last year. Disney has owned the copyright to A.A. Milne's character since the 1960s.
But while the Mouse House retains this for its own depictions of Pooh and friends, it no longer controls the rights exclusively and nobody mistook the new film for a Disney product.
Milne's first Pooh book went out of copyright in 2022 so Blood and Honey could be made as the character is now in the public domain.
And one of Disney's icons will soon be there too.
Many characters and stories are in the public domain and filmmakers take full advantage of this - look at the many Jane Austen adaptations, both literal and loose, that have flourished over the decades.
But it's not only stories and characters but movies themselves that enter in the public domain and can be exploited.
The Disney company was a strenuous advocate of extending copyright to its current length.
Public domain movies are films that for various reasons are out of copyright. Those who remember video cassettes and DVDs might recall bins full of cheap movies that were frequently of dubious provenance with poor sound and picture quality.
Since the movies were no longer controlled by the creator, anyone with access to a print could duplicate and sell it. Depending on the source and the care taken, the results could range from impressive to abominable.
With platforms like YouTube and Tubi, it's easy to find lots of free, legal entertainment. This doesn't include cases where the copyright holder reclaimed the rights and issued its own (usually superior) version or where colourised editions were made.
While the information contained herein is accurate to the best of my knowledge, copyright law is complicated.
Some countries use, as a general copyright period, "creator's life plus 50 years".
In the US, generally, for films created after January 1, 1978, copyright protection lasts for the life of the author plus an additional 70 years. For an anonymous work, a pseudonymous work, or a work made for hire, the copyright lasts for 95 years from the year of its first publication or a term of 120 years from the year of its creation, whichever expires first. Works that entered the public domain in the US in 2023 were published in 1927: among them are Fritz Lang's sci-fi epic Metropolis, the Al Jolson film The Jazz Singer and the first Oscar winner for best picture, Wings. Anything from before then was already in the public domain.
In line with a US free trade agreement, Australia also uses the "author's life plus 70 years". In this country the "creator" of a film is usually deemed to be the producer.
Some movies will be in copyright in some places and not others though wide availability on the internet can make this hard to enforce.
READ MORE:
Obviously, we don't condone copyright infringement, nor can we vouch for the quality or legitimacy of any particular source or film. Caveat videntium - let the viewer beware.
For works created before 1978, US copyright had to be renewed after 28 years or it would be lost. Some weren't for various reasons such a the death of the creator or sheer negligence.
Some of the silent films by comedy great Buster Keaton became public domain because of this including the US Civil War-set The General (1926), which often features on lists of the greatest movies ever made. The copyright lapse of the James Stewart film It's a Wonderful Life (1946) led to it being rediscovered through frequent TV screenings at Christmas.
Another reason films are in the public domain is that the copyright notice on the film was missing or defective. This could occur even with major studio releases including the lighthearted crime caper Charade (1963) and the screwball comedy His Girl Friday (1940), both starring Cary Grant. These and others have been restored and reissued in higher-quality (and copyrighted) versions.
Even Oscar-winning movies aren't immune. Among them are Cyrano de Bergerac (1950) for which Jose Ferrer won the best actor Academy Award and the original version of A Star is Born (1937) with Fredric March and Janet Gaynor, winner for original story.
Lots of horror movies are in the public domain including classics like Nosferatu (1922) and George Romero's Night of the Living Dead (1968).
Prolific B-movie producer-director Roger Corman's shot-in-two-days-and-a-night black comedy horror movie The Little Shop of Horrors (1960) is more fun than many a big-budget blockbuster. Lots of other Corman-made films are also in the public domain including Dementia-13 (Francis Ford Coppola's first feature as director).
If you're a so-bad-it's-good movie fan, you're in luck. The notorious anti-marijuana piece Reefer Madness (1936) and is the Ed Wood classic Plan 9 from Outer Space (1959) are just two. Episodes of Mystery Science Theater 3000, a TV show that mocked and celebrated bad movies, are on Tubi.
Public domain children's movies include the Max Fleischer-produced cartoon feature Gulliver's Travels (1939) - which was still being given theatrical issues at least into the 1970s - and March of the Wooden Soldiers (1934), an adaptation of Babes in Toyland starring Laurel and Hardy.
Speaking of children's movies, it won't be too long before what is arguably the world's best-known rodent will enter the public domain - at least in part. The Disney company was a strenuous advocate of extending copyright to its current length. This was the so-called "Mickey Mouse rule" without which that character would have become public domain in 1984.
But even Disney can't have its way forever. In 2024 the original version of Mickey Mouse as seen in his debut, Steamboat Willie (1928) will enter the public domain as will the film itself. Later versions of the character - who acquired pupils and different designs over the years - will still be covered by copyright, and Mickey Mouse is also a trademark that will remain protected. It will be interesting to see how this plays out.
As with Pooh, is it possible we'll soon see a horror movie starring the black-eyed Mickey Mouse? As Mickey himself might put it in his high-pitched voice, "Gosh!"
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.