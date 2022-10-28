Times Past: October 29, 1995

The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1995 about a hearse people were "dying" for. A black 1924 Super Six Hudson hearse had found a new home with Canberra-owned funeral directors Grantley Perry & Sons, in Mitchell.
Grant Perry said everyone who had laid eyes on the Addams family-style car had been "dying" to get into it. He said "there hasn't been one person yet that has not fallen in love with it when they've seen it". Mr. Perry said most people didn't know what they wanted when they died but everyone had said they wanted to go in this car. An advantage of the vintage car was its height compared to modern hearses, which made it easier for pallbearers to lift the deceased at shoulder level.
The hearse started in Victoria in 1930 where it was owned by a supposed bad-tempered Scotsman who conducted funerals as a side job to supplement his part-time work. At one time the back of the hearse had been modified so it could be used as a market-garden vehicle to sell small-scale fruits and vegetables. It then was returned to its original purpose and condition in 1950 when it was purchased by Alan Bathurst, of Bathurst Funerals in Melbourne.
The back of the vehicle was refitted from an 1890 horse-drawn hearse, the engine had been overhauled and some of the timber replaced. After all this work was done, the car was kept for promotional work until 1985 when it was bought by an antique dealer, Don Robinson, who then kept it in storage for 10 years before being purchased by Grantley Perry & Sons.
