Times Past: October 29, 1995

By Jess Hollingsworth
October 28 2022 - 1:00pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1995.

The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1995 about a hearse people were "dying" for. A black 1924 Super Six Hudson hearse had found a new home with Canberra-owned funeral directors Grantley Perry & Sons, in Mitchell.

