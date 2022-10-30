Neglect of basic infrastructure will cost the Barr govt votes

After wiping the blood from my wife's face and recovering from my bout of shaking, I spluttered in anger at the ACT government's neglect of basic footpath maintenance.
The long-term maintenance demands of city paths, roads, schools, public housing and mental health don't generate headlines, photo opportunities or sound bites like shiny red trams, yellow machines shifting mounds of earth, ruminations about new stadia or a convention centre, and trumpeting progress on addressing current social issues.
The city centre may be "vibrant and cosmopolitan", but the suburbs are increasingly neglected, grubby, worn, and dangerous. As one of Barr's 'fuddy-duddies' I am weary from negotiating obstructed footpaths with their cracked concrete and shifting slabs.
Thanks are offered to those who deserve better government: the high-vis guys who hurried to help me raise my wife to her feet; the customers and staff of Mawson's Lil Milk Bar for their concern and assistance; and the superb staff of the Weston Creek Walk-in Centre who repaired my wife's damage far more efficiently than the government maintains its infrastructure.
I was once a rusted-on Labor voter.
I recently read our Chief Minister, Andrew Barr, is hard at work to lobby for direct flights from Canberra to Fiji.
I wonder how many Canberrans would benefit from this resource intensive initiative.
Realistically, I think only a small number of the ACT population.
I would prefer to see Mr Barr take on some other priorities, including reviews and enquiries into the failures of the Canberra Health Services (CHS), the Australian Federal Police (AFP), and the criminal justice system.
Tragically, my daughter was permitted to fall through the gaps of Canberra Health Services, the Australian Federal Police, and the ACT criminal justice system.
We lost Brontë; she passed away in February 2020.
She was failed by the services who were resourced to care for her. The service delivery by the services was minimal, and at best, less than ordinary.
I am so pleased that Brontë had the opportunity to travel to Fiji on two occasions, however, they were not direct flights from Canberra.
Regardless, we had wonderful holidays.
Normally I love visiting Canberra but getting a traffic infringement is a sour note.
The unexpected existence of 40 km/h zones on a main thoroughfare is a trap for anyone who is not a Canberran.
It is clearly a great revenue raiser which is handy for your local government.
But for those of us who spend considerable money travelling there and have to buy food and accommodation as well it is a disincentive to ever wanting to return.
It is not that I was "speeding", I was doing 50km/h in what normally would be a 60km/h zone anywhere else in Australia.
I have argument with fines that are given for wilful disregard of well signed speed limits but the signage on Northbourne is woefully inadequate in that regard.
It is completely unlike the 40 km/h zones around schools which are well advertised with both signs and flashing lights.
Is it the government's intention to set a trap for the unwary rather than to allegedly make the roads safe for all?
May I also suggest, for the benefit of anyone not from Canberra, that the main entrances be adequately signed to alert visitors to the existence of 40km/h zones on the main arterial roads into the city?
How many of our young people know of Dorothea Mackellar, the young Australian who experienced homesickness while visiting England in 1904?
Her poem My Country describes the climate of Australia with the phrase "of droughts and flooding rains".
Droughts and flooding rains have always been the norm for Australia.
Our current climate patterns are not unprecedented. Trying to change them is a futile and expensive experiment.
It has been a wet spring in the mountains. Feral horses, usually reluctant to wander too far from creeks, can now move more easily from Kosciuszko National Park into our precious Namadgi, threatening the ecology of our high wetlands and the integrity of our water catchments.
Yet the NSW government has chosen this spring to "pause" its management of horses in Kosciuszko. Some sanity and neighbourly courtesy would be welcome here.
In mid-May, in the lead up to the last election, the war in Ukraine had already been raging for three months and power costs across Europe were surging.
Here the RBA had begun its program of rate increases in response to rising inflation.
But even then, Labor promised us that they would deliver real wage increases, address the cost of living and bring down electricity costs by a very definitive $275.
But now, in this week's budget, it is clear none of these promises can be delivered.
In fact everything is going to get much worse.
Labor is blaming those external factors for its failures; factors they knew about when the promises were made.
It is a classic case of promise anything while in opposition, and blame others when you get to power. And this from a government who also promised openness and integrity.
The budget promises lower wages and a higher cost of living. What a surprise. In any case, blame The Canberra Times for constantly supporting lockdowns and green energy, which are two of the greatest contributing factors to all this.
All of this could have been avoided if journalism in Australia wasn't broken.
But because it is we can only expect more of the same: short sighted support for whatever destroys the standard of living, while pretending to care for those who've been destroyed.
Keith Hill is right, don't even think of draining the lake lest someone in authority takes you seriously and makes it happen (Letters, October 26).
At the moment, someone in authority can sanction the construction of an antiquated tram with an eye-watering price tag, which will require 60,000 cubic metres of fill to raise London Circuit, causing disruption to life and traffic in Civic for two years.
Draining the lake may seem like a picnic by comparison.
As a Vietnam War veteran, I find it surprising there is almost universal condemnation in Australia of Putin's drafting of citizens to fight in his Ukraine military adventure. Russians themselves are complaining of having to serve, and perhaps die, in Ukraine when there is no threat to Russia.
In the 1960s, the US and Australia engaged in military adventurism in Vietnam. There was no threat to either country, yet the respective governments drafted in thousands of young men of "military age" to serve there, putting their lives, physical and mental health, careers and futures at risk.
Despite the appalling moves made by Putin, Australia and the US have no moral high ground on which to stand, to criticise his actions.
The Labor government is dead against nuclear and all for hydrogen. I believe they are wrong.
Hydrogen is difficult and expensive to make, to store, to transport and to use. The losses in all those steps are enormous to the point of being uneconomic.
Many people are scared of nuclear. All they can think of is that, when things go wrong, you have a nuclear bomb. That is absolutely not correct.
The worst was Chernobyl. The Russians were careless about safety and failed to put a lid on the plant that would have contained all that radiation. Because of that missing lid, 30 people died immediately of radiation sickness and it is expected that 4000 will die in the future or have already died.
That event has soured people everywhere into thinking nuclear power is dangerous. Not true.
When the Three Mile Island nuclear plant failed, no one died.
With Fukushima, no one died of radiation.
By the time we have enough solar and wind to make us carbon free, we will have destroyed the environment and also planet earth.
We must embrace nuclear. Wake up Labor, I believe you need a rethink.
It's interesting to see opponents of urban densification (Letters, October 27) arguing that the protection of inner-city green space warrants the bulldozing and development of large tracts of outer-suburban green space.
Surely cancelling all childcare subsidies for two income families would be the most effective way to reduce inflation?
Those who think the British Empire is a source of pride for Australians should trying telling that to the Indigenous community. Is it a case of "I'm all right Jack".
It was heartening to hear the federal government is going to kick in for Canberra's tram. I can't wait for the reduced rates notice.
While you are at it Mark Sproat (Letters 27 January) could you confirm the amount that Morrison and Frydenberg (under the guise of JobKeeper) "gifted" in unrecoverable taxpayer dollars to profitable businesses during COVID? Do you consider this to be prudent or profligate?
The continuing La Nina means the pothole problem won't go away soon. Highlighting them with bright fluorescent paint would help drivers react earlier and much more safely than when they are unmarked and hard to spot.
The west should halt all support for Ukraine. If it doesn't, Vladimir Putin will realise his enemy isn't really Ukraine.
Peter Dutton said on Friday the Liberals were "good at government to be honest" but had difficulty conveying it. Oh Peter, you shouldn't hide your light under a bushel.
Peter Dutton's response to the budget lays his hypocrisy bare. In government he joked about Pacific Islanders having to tread water due to climate change. Now he jokes about having a heart and a conscience and caring about people other than Liberal donors.
I'm no expert on birds so I accepted Tim Hoskin's advice that sparrows take over the nests of native birds and should be actively discouraged (Letters, October 27). This morning I went outside and gave a couple of them a very stern talking-to. They seemed to take it onboard.
What is today the international day of? No, I do not know either. These days, created by whoever, diminish the value of whatever they claim to uphold. Can we set aside one day a year as "the international day of this and that"?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.