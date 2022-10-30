The Canberra Times
Neglect of basic infrastructure will cost the Barr govt votes

By Letters to the Editor
October 30 2022 - 6:30pm
The maintenance of essential infrastructure such as footpaths and roads under the Barr government is not good enough. Picture by Karleen Minney

After wiping the blood from my wife's face and recovering from my bout of shaking, I spluttered in anger at the ACT government's neglect of basic footpath maintenance.

