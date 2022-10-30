A $7.1 million price tag on an extensive new Molonglo Valley playground has prompted mixed reactions from the community.
The Molonglo Valley park, opened by Minister for Education and Youth Affairs Yvette Berry on Thursday, was designed at a cost of $395,609.40 by Redbox Design Group and built by RAM Constructions for $6,843,231.13.
A further $235,118.80 has been awarded to Cardno Pty Ltd for maintenance services.
A spokesperson for the Suburban Land Agency's Molonglo said the multimillion-dollar sum also incorporated landscape features for the "destination playground".
"The Suburban Land Agency, in developing new suburbs, put in certain landscape features as part of suburban development," they said.
"As well as subdividing and running the roads, pipes and wires, we also have a landscape design plan as well which incorporates connecting paths, green spaces."
The agency is responsible for infrastructure in the new suburbs of Molonglo Valley but will hand over management to Transport Canberra City Services.
Co-convenor of the Molonglo Valley Community Forum Monique Brouwer said the reaction to the playground had been very positive.
"The kids, the grandparents, the families are really excited about it," she said.
"And I have other friends who are outside of Canberra, who are really excited about it as well and think it's going to be a great playground."
Some residents flagged concerns the park lacks a toilet block and enough parking.
The government spokesperson said the agency was "a little constrained" on placing parking directly adjacent to the playground, but it is well connected to surrounding areas with parking.
"The toilets were a pretty big point of contention, particularly with the community," they said.
"A close community made it very clear that they were concerned about the inclusion of a toilet block, and for various reasons, including perceived antisocial behavior associated with toilets, the Suburban Land Agency just had to make the decision to omit the toilets."
READ MORE:
Rachel Chin, a mother who has encountered issues at several of Canberra's older playgrounds said she was "skeptical" of the announcement.
"Of course if you build a precinct you also build in recreational facilities and outdoor things to support that new community, so it isn't something to do fanfare on, it should be normal," she said.
She had previously written to the ACT government to fence in a park in Greenway, because of its close proximity to the lake, without success.
"It's a good news story, but at the same time, I'm just skeptical because if they can't maintain the current infrastructure, the 500-odd playgrounds ... it's just not a proactive approach to maintaining infrastructure," Ms Chin said.
The ACT government spent $471,180 on playground upgrades in Aranda, Chisholm, Gordon and Ngunnawal this year, with upgrades also planned for at least four more playgrounds.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.