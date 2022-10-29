Times Past: October 30, 1994

After another successful year, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1994 that Commonwealth Park went from beautifully organised flower beds to chaos in the space of a few hours.
No one had predicted the size or scale of the response to the free bulb dig at Floriade and by midday there were hardly any left from the 750,000 bulbs planted.
ACT Parks and Conservation workers and security guards were overwhelmed and powerless to steady the mass removal of bulbs from 6.30am, rather than the scheduled time of 8.30am.
The bulbs were quickly removed by an army of people equipped with garden forks, shovels and buckets. Hundreds were prepared at dawn to carry their loot with wheelie-bins, shopping trolleys, prams, wheelbarrows, packing cases, plastic bags and boxes. Many drove away with station wagons and trailers filled and it was noted more than a few vehicles had NSW number plates.
It was a very disappointing sight for those who turned up after 9am. The enthusiasm for flowers was displayed the night before, security moving people out of the park and police even escorting one passionate gardener away from the park's azalea beds at 4.45am.
One person who was a part of the rapid bulb removal said it was like a swarm of locusts and there were cries of delight when bulbs were uncovered like they were gold. This claim was backed up by acting overseer of the gardens Suzanne Breitkopf, who said there were a few that were very selfish and the workers and security guards succumbed to the tirade of abuse by 7am. Police reported no complaints or bad behaviour but described the scene as chaotic.
The National Capital Planning Authority had insisted the gardens be cleared by October 31 to allow lawns to be laid, which meant the bulbs could not be left to be recovered the next year.
