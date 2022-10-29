Times Past: October 30, 1994

One person who was a part of the rapid bulb removal said it was like a swarm of locusts and there were cries of delight when bulbs were uncovered like they were gold. This claim was backed up by acting overseer of the gardens Suzanne Breitkopf, who said there were a few that were very selfish and the workers and security guards succumbed to the tirade of abuse by 7am. Police reported no complaints or bad behaviour but described the scene as chaotic.