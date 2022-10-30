Times Past: October 31, 1988

Tucked away between the ACT and Queanbeyan, the little suburb of Oaks Estate was in a battle to maintain its historic buildings on this day in 1988.
ACT administration officials moved quickly over the weekend to gain a stay of demolition of a small house on Railway Street in Oaks Estate. The house dated back to around the turn of the century and was very closely associated with the suburb's history.
The demolition was ordered by the ACT Administration's Office of Industry and Development, who owned the site, which had been approved for medium density residential buildings along with three adjacent blocks.
The ACT city manager Josh Turner learned of the demolition when he was contacted by The Canberra Times. He moved quickly to make sure the building was documented properly by the administration's heritage unit.
At the time, the building was known as Mrs Gillespie's Cottage and was leased to the John Knight Foundation for use as a drug rehabilitation centre. It was also listed in the Queanbeyan heritage study, commissioned by the Queanbeyan City Council and the Heritage Council of NSW. Oaks Estate was included in the study because it was considered to be historically linked with, and geographically part of, Queanbeyan even though it fell under ACT administration.
Peter Freeman authored the study and said while the building was dilapidated it did have a certain degree of historical significance. He said he would love to see it remain but the cost of repairing it to a suitable standard could outweigh the heritage status. Over the weekend a local resident informed The Canberra Times there had been vandalism done to the already decrepit building. They also said it was a shame to let it go so much it now seemed beyond repair.
