The Canberra Times

Times Past: October 31, 1988

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
October 30 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1988.

Tucked away between the ACT and Queanbeyan, the little suburb of Oaks Estate was in a battle to maintain its historic buildings on this day in 1988.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.